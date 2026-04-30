UDisc Reveals Its 2026 World's Best Disc Golf Courses

The 100 best courses in the World, US, Canada and more – a global bucket list for disc golf.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UDisc has released its annual World's Best Disc Golf Courses rankings, a definitive list recognizing the highest-rated disc golf destinations across the globe. Headlined by the Top 100 Disc Golf Courses in the World, this data-driven guide to the sport's most celebrated courses featuring iconic bucket-list locations, as well as under-the-radar local gems.

Now in its sixth year, UDisc's rankings have become one of the sport's most respected honors, celebrating not only elite course design but also the communities and players who sustain them. The 2026 edition draws from a record-setting 6.5 million ratings submitted by more than 1 million unique disc golfers worldwide, marking a major milestone for the platform and underscoring the game's rapid growth.

UDisc Debuts Its 2026 World's Best Disc Golf Courses and Top 100 Disc Golf Courses in the US Post this

"This year's rankings represent the voice of the global disc golf community at an unprecedented scale," said Josh Lichti, co-founder of UDisc. "From world-renowned destinations in Sweden and Norway, to standouts in the US and Canada, these courses showcase the very best of what disc golf has to offer."

The World's Best Disc Golf Courses serve as a global benchmark for excellence in disc golf, offering players a curated list of must-play destinations spanning continents, climates, and course styles. Additional breakdowns in the awards lineup include:

These lists aim to highlight excellence at every level, from global standouts to local favorites, helping players discover new places to play. For 2026, the rankings debut in a new, visually rich format on UDisc.com. Winning courses will receive physical awards, including banners and course signage, to recognize their achievements within their communities.

The release comes amid a surge in the game's global growth: Disc golf participation has jumped roughly 86% since 2020, with more than 21 million rounds played annually and over 17,000 courses now spanning nearly 100 countries worldwide, according to UDisc's 2026 Disc Golf Growth Report.

Explore the full list of UDisc's World's Best Disc Golf Courses and download the app to record your rounds, discover new courses and build your bucket list.

About UDisc

UDisc is the world's #1 disc golf app, trusted by millions of players to score rounds, discover courses, and measure their progress. UDisc's mission is to empower the world to play more disc golf by supporting players and organizers worldwide. Now the industry standard for measuring disc golf participation, infrastructure, and reach, the company releases annual rankings of the World's Best Disc Golf Courses, and its Disc Golf Health Index focuses on the places where new courses can be most impactful. Learn more at UDisc.com.

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SOURCE UDisc