UDOT again taps SVN Auction Services to manage upcoming online property auctions

Surplus land available for bidding includes prime parcels in Syracuse City

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has recently extended its partnership with SVN Auction Services to oversee online auctions for the state's surplus real property. UDOT awarded the new five-year contract through a competitive request for proposal process.

Accessible at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov , the platform offers 24/7 access to UDOT's auction-related information. Online bidding for 19 notable properties begins Nov. 5.

Among the Utah properties up for auction is a group of seven parcels in Syracuse City , strategically situated near Hill Air Force Base .

"The demand for both residential and commercial development in this region is on the rise there, thanks to the city's steady population growth," said Louis B. Fisher, III , CAI, National Director of SVN Auction Services. "It has a family-friendly environment with top-notch schools and a lot of recreational amenities – just an outstanding opportunity."

Other properties up for auction include a group of five residential parcels in Farmington City , a community in Davis County with many sought-after properties. Located off I-15 just 17 miles from downtown Salt Lake City, Farmington has become a retail and commercial hub, with Station Park shopping center serving as the community's focal point.

Additional properties for auction include four parcels in South Jordan and one in Hurricane City , which holds significant potential for commercial development. The latter benefits from highway frontage and proximity to such attractions as Zions National Park, St. George, Black Desert Resort, Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon and Las Vegas.

"This is ideal for tourist-related amenities," said Fisher. "Hurricane City is a prime spot for retail establishments, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry."

For more information on these properties or to bid, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov .

Contacts

Louis B. Fisher III CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, LLC, 954-931-0592 / [email protected]

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp. PR / 321-213-1818 / [email protected]

SOURCE SVN Auction Services