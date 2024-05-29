UDOT/SVN Auction Services, LLC Announce 1st Online Auction of 2024

Surplus land available for bidding includes commercial & residential opportunities

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and its partnership with SVN Auction Services (SVNAS) announces its first online auction of 2024 for state owned surplus real property. The properties range in size from under an acre to over 26 acres and are located in prime locations in cities such as Syracuse and Kaysville among others.

Accessible at www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov , the online auction platform offers 24/7 access to UDOT's auction-related information. Online bidding for 16 notable properties begins June 19 and ends June 25.

Among the properties up for auction is a prime 8.65 vacant parcel for mixed-use development in the vibrant and rapidly growing city of Kaysville. Located just off the new West Davis Highway, this parcel represents a unique and compelling opportunity for developers and investors to create a landmark development in one of Utah's most desirable locations.

"The desire for both residential and commercial development in this region continues to draw interest from local and regional developers, thanks to the steady population growth in and throughout the state," said Louis B. Fisher, III , CAI, National Director of SVN Auction Services.

Other properties up for auction include a 26.88 acre parcel in Syracuse ideal for medium-density residential development. "Syracuse offers an exceptional quality of life that attracts families and individuals looking for a suburban setting with urban conveniences," said Fisher.

Also up for auction in Syracuse is a 0.407 commercial parcel located in the vibrant commercial district, and across from the Walmart Supercenter, with excellent visibility in a high-traffic area. It is ideal for many different commercial applications.

For more information on these and all the properties or to register to bid, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov .

