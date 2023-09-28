UEC Advanced Electronics Will Be Manufacturing Gen 3 6T Li-Ion Batteries in Hanahan, SC

HANAHAN, S.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UEC Advanced Electronics is excited to announce that we are standing up a Gen 3 6T Li-ion battery manufacturing line in Hanahan, SC. (Q4 2023) in support of the Army ground vehicle transition to hybrid vehicles.

UEC Advanced Electronics will be manufacturing Gen 36T Li-ion batteries in Hanahan, SC made in the USA in 2024. 

UEC is currently going through qualification testing to MIL-PRF-32565 and compliance testing to NAVY S9310 with third-party test facilities, forecasting completion in 2024.

UEC Gen3 6T Li-ion Battery advantages:

- NATO 6T Gen 3 Li- ion Battery 24 Volt
- Nuclear hardened option
- Capacity (typical) 135Ah
- 4 times the energy of Lead Acid 6T batteries
- 1,200 charging cycles and 5-year operational life
- Smart BMS with self-charging
- CAN Bus communications (SAE) 1939 + MIL-PRF-3265C)

Matt Bakker, President UEC. "Lithium-Ion battery technology is an exciting step forward for our UEC Advanced Electronics business in South Carolina. We look forward to contributing to electrification and 6T lead-acid replacement initiatives within the US defense community."

About UEC Advanced Electronics

UEC Advanced Electronics (https://uec-corp.com/) specializes in the design and manufacturing of reliable power systems (military and industrial) which include vehicle power systems, clean energy power systems, power distribution, mobile power management products and intelligent battery systems. In addition to design and development we are a full-service contract manufacturer of electronics, electromechanical assembly, intelligent battery systems and complex wire & cable assemblies.

For more information about UEC Advanced Electronics visit https://uec-corp.com/ or contact Jim Murray, [email protected].

