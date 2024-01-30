UEC Research and Innovation: AI for wireless networking and materials science at ultra-high magnetic fields

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Electro-Communications publishes the January 2024 issue of the UEC Research and Innovation online newsletter.

The January 2024 issue of UEC Research and Innovation includes video profiles of UEC faculty Katsuya Suto (Innovation: AINet: AI for Innovative Wireless Networking) and Akihiko Ikeda (Research: Materials science at ultra-high 1000 T magnetic fields).

The news is a report on the visit of UEC President Shunichi Tano and Director Kazuaki Oya to New Zealand to foster new partnerships.

Condensed matter physics: Materials science at ultra-high 1000 T magnetic fields

Akihiko Ikeda

Assistant Professor, Department of Engineering Science

Akihiko Ikeda introduces his research on condensed matter physics, particularly the effects of high magnetic fields up to 1000 Tesla on materials. Under these extreme magnetic conditions, changes occur not only in electron spin but also in the electronic, phononic, optical, and lattice states. Ikeda's primary goal is to observe material phase transitions leading to entirely new crystal structures unique to very high magnetic fields.

AINet: AI for Innovative Wireless Networking

Katsuya Suto

Associate Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering

Katsuya Suto and his group is dedicated to revolutionizing wireless communications and networking through the integration of AI technologies.

Suto is focused on the integration of joint source and channel coding using deep neural networks. In current wireless communication systems like 4G and 5G, source coding caters to user services, but communication quality suffers due to non-optimized channel coding, leading to issues like block noise in video transmissions.

Building Bridges for Future Partnerships: UEC President Shunichi Tano and Director Kazuaki Oya Cultivate Collaborations in New Zealand

In a significant stride towards global academic collaboration, President Shunichi Tano and Member of the Board of Directors Kazuaki Oya of UEC visited New Zealand from December 4 to 8. The delegation, accompanied by key university representatives, visited the three major cities of Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Photograph: http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/images/news/2023/202401_2.jpg

Caption: Consul General of Japan in Auckland Matsui and President Tano.

About the University of Electro-Communications

The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.

With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.

SOURCE The University of Electro-Communications