UEC Research and Innovation newsletter highlights breakthroughs in neuroscience, robotics, augmented reality, quantum physics, and global collaboration

TOKYO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) Tokyo has released the February 2026 issue of its flagship online publication UEC Research and Innovation, showcasing groundbreaking research and international initiatives spanning neuroscience, robotics, augmented reality, quantum physics, wireless health technologies, and global development projects.

Global Partnerships & International Cooperation

Japan–Poland strategic education and research collaboration: UEC and Poznań University of Technology launched the SEIKO project to strengthen researcher mobility, shared laboratories, and joint education programs.

Digital agriculture project in Uzbekistan: UEC was selected by JICA to implement a digital transformation agriculture project combining salt‑tolerant cultivation, remote guidance, and AI support to improve blueberry production and farmer livelihoods. http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/news/202602_2.html

Research Highlights

Hidden cellular signals shape memory: Researchers discovered that mitochondrial DNA released during cellular stress activates pathways that weaken neural connections, offering new insights into memory formation.

Ballet reveals universal principles of rhythm: Motion capture studies show dancers synchronize specific movement points with musical beats, revealing universal sensory cues that align movement with rhythm.

Innovation Highlights

Clearer mid ‑ air images for augmented reality: A new optical plate reduces stray light and improves clarity in floating images, enabling more practical shared AR displays.

Plant ‑ powered soft robots: Researchers demonstrated robots powered by plant growth, enabling movement and gripping without motors or batteries, offering a sustainable approach to robotics.

Feature: Research Quantum physics challenges intuition: Research on the quantum Mpemba effect explores how hotter quantum systems can relax faster than colder ones, advancing quantum science and technologies.

Feature: Innovation

Body‑centric wireless communication: Studies examine how wireless signals interact with the human body to design safer wearable and implantable devices.

