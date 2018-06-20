UE.co COO Taryn Lomas a Finalist for San Diego Next Top Business Leaders Under 40

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UE.co's Chief Operating Officer, Taryn Lomas, is a finalist in the San Diego Business Journal's "Next Top Business Leaders Under 40" awards. This event recognizes dynamic, young business leaders and role models who have significantly contributed to San Diego's business climate and the community.

Taryn Lomas, COO of UE.co

Ms. Lomas co-founded UE.co in 2008. Over the past ten years, she has played a critical role in growing the company and running day-to-day operations. Under Ms. Lomas' leadership, UE has been named San Diego Business Journal's Fastest Growing Company, made the INC 5000 list, certified as a Great Place to Work, and won San Diego Business Journal's Best Places to Work.

In addition to her leadership in UE.co's operations, Taryn Lomas can also be seen championing UE.co's Corporate Giving Initiative. Ms. Lomas has volunteered and sponsored numerous San Diego nonprofits, notably The Special Olympics San Diego, Make a Wish Foundation, Monarch School, and The San Diego Humane Society, and prioritizes time monthly for UE.co team members to volunteer.

"Taryn is the driving force behind the company's operations and is responsible for fostering a culture of leadership and community responsibility," said UE.co co-founder and CEO Jason Kulpa. "She continues to be a model for others in the organization and the community."

"It is an honor to be named to this list with other notable leaders in the San Diego Community," said Taryn Lomas. "Each day I partner with an innovative team that prides themselves on providing the best service for our clients and the community."

Learn more about The San Diego Next Top Business Leaders Under 40 List Here.

About Taryn Lomas:

Taryn Lomas, COO of UE.co, has been with the company since its origins in 2008. Since the beginning, she has headed the sales department and cultivated a standard for maintaining relationships with the company's best clients. Ms. Lomas has been recognized both locally and nationally for her outstanding leadership in the San Diego business community and contributions for women in business. She is a recent recipient of DMNews' '30 Under 30', the San Diego Business Journal's 'Women Who Mean Business Award', and the Stevie Award for 'Women in Business'.

About UE.co:

UE.co is a San Diego-based provider of software platforms, digital marketing services, and customer acquisition solutions. The platforms are custom built for companies looking to manage their consumer data better. UE.co has been recognized as an Inc. Fastest Growing Company, and is a Certified Great Place to Work, and was previously known as Underground Elephant.

