UE.co Named San Diego's Best Place to Work by San Diego Business Journal

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UE.co, a leader in the digital marketing and software as a service industries, announced today that The San Diego Business Journal named it one of San Diego's best places to work. This award recognizes UE.co's contributions to the San Diego Community.

The San Diego's Best Place to Work Program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor San Diego's best employers. Among the strict requirements for participation in the awards program, companies must have a facility in San Diego and have been in business for at least one year. UE.co is headquartered in San Diego and was founded in 2008.

The UE.co team enjoys perks and benefits like volunteer opportunities, waived pet adoption fees, monthly cultural events, free downtown parking, and healthy breakfasts and lunches. The company is also extremely active in the San Diego community, volunteering for Special Olympics San Diego, Meals on Wheels, GiGi's Playhouse, and more. Regarding career and skill development, employees have access to leadership development and continual training to help develop their careers within the organization.

"It's an honor to be recognized by San Diego Business Journal for our commitment to creating a work environment that promotes both business and personal employee development," said CEO, Founder Jason Kulpa. "The UE.co People operations team works tirelessly to ensure a positive company culture that the team is proud to be apart of, and this award proves their work is paying off."

An awards ceremony celebrating the winning companies of the Best Places to Work will take place on Sept. 20 at the Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. A dedicated issue of the San Diego Business Journal that profiles the companies selected as the Best Places to Work in San Diego is scheduled to be published on Oct. 1.

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in San Diego. The first part of the survey evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey measuring the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and concluded the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in San Diego program, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkSD.com.

About UE.co:

UE.co is a San Diego based provider of software platforms, digital marketing services, and customer acquisition solutions. The platforms are custom built for companies looking to manage their consumer data better. UE.co has been recognized as an Inc. Fastest Growing Company, and is a Certified Great Place to Work, and was previously known as Underground Elephant.

