UEI College - California State Senate District Representative Aaron Andrews Visits Campus, Offers Resources for Students

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, we welcomed Aaron Andrews from the office of California State Senator Joel Anderson (38th district) to UEI College in San Marcos, California. His visit was in preparation for Senator Anderson's participation in our graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 30, where he presented graduates with a certificate of achievement.

Mr. Andrews' visit included a meeting with our interim executive director, Renee Guerrero.

International Education Corporation UEI College – San Marcos interim executive director Renee Guerrero and district representative for the office of California State Senator Joel Anderson, Aaron Andrews.

"Mr. Andrews will be a great resource to provide additional resources to our students," Ms. Guerrero said. Some of those resources include partnership with Senator Anderson's office to attend job fairs and events, and introductions to the Escondido and San Marcos chambers of commerce, the San Marcos Boys & Girls Club, San Marcos mayor Jim Desmond, and vice mayor Rebecca Jones. "We are looking forward to developing a long-term partnership with the San Marcos office," said Guerrero.

During his visit, Mr. Andrews was given a review of the UEI College programs, including the dental assistant program and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) program's labs. He also got an opportunity to experience the criminal justice program's 911 dispatch system. In addition to its Dental Assistant; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning; and Criminal Justice programs, UEI College – San Marcos offers programs in Business Office Administration, Medical Assistant, Medical Office Specialist, and Pharmacy Technician. "We provide hands-on training and support to our students to help them become successful in the career of their choice," said Guerrero. "There is no better feeling than being able to see our students become successful."

UEI College – San Marcos is part of the International Education Corporation (IEC) family of colleges and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuous Education and Training (ACCET).

For more information about programs offered at UEI College or to enroll call 1-866-566-9295 or visit www.uei.edu

About UEI College: Founded in 1982 in Los Angeles County, California, UEI College offers short-term programs to provide hands-on training to prepare graduates for careers in the fields of business, healthcare, information technology, criminal justice, trades, and automotive. There are currently 14 UEI campuses across California, Arizona, and Georgia.

CONTACT:

Cori Blas

International Education Corporation

949-812-7710

197004@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uei-college--california-state-senate-district-representative-aaron-andrews-visits-campus-offers-resources-for-students-300664715.html

SOURCE International Education Corporation

Related Links

http://www.uei.edu

