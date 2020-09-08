UEI College in Bakersfield to be Nationally Recognized with 2020 School of Distinction & Commitment to Education Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College in Bakersfield, CA is celebrating national recognition from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). Each year, the Accrediting Commission formally recognizes the success and significant achievements of ACCSC-accredited institutions, and pays tribute to outstanding, dedicated individuals. ACCSC selected the UEI College campus in Bakersfield for the 2019-2020 School of Distinction Award which recognizes commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation, and delivering quality educational programs to students.

UEI College in Bakersfield Celebrating Two National Awards

In addition, ACCSC named UEI administrator Sandra (Sandi) Lopez as the 2020 recipient of the Commitment to Education award, which is designed to recognize the outstanding efforts of a staff member who is providing outstanding contributions in support of the school's mission, its students, and the community that it serves, as well as a commitment to delivering quality educational programs.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by ACCSC for our important work in Bakersfield," said Campus President Chris Callisto. "This reflects the passion and commitment from all of our faculty and staff who work tirelessly to prepare students for meaningful, rewarding careers. It is a proud moment for all of us."

"The entire team at ACCSC is proud of the important work being done by UEI to serve students and provide high quality programs and services designed to enhance student success in the workforce," noted Christopher Lambert, ACCSC Associate Executive Director."

"UEI College opened in Bakersfield in 2012 and has changed the lives of thousands of graduates, becoming a vital resource by providing access to short-term career training programs that make a huge impact in the lives of students, and the community as a whole," Callisto added.

"Congratulations to the UEI Bakersfield faculty and staff for this wonderful honor. Our work is incredibly meaningful on a daily basis, and these awards from ACCSC are an affirmation that our commitment to excellence is making a positive impact," said Dr. Fardad Fateri, CEO and President. "I would like to also congratulate Sandi Lopez for being selected for the Commitment to Education Award – an honor that is truly deserved."

Lopez is a Bakersfield native who has worked at UEI College since the campus opened its doors in 2012. She started as an instructor in the Medical Assistant (MA) program and quickly excelled as a leader both in the classroom and in the community. Lopez eventually took over as the Campus Program Manager for the MA program, and was again promoted to oversee multiple health care programs across the country in her current role as Associate Director of Curriculum and Academic Services.

"Sandi has positively impacted thousands of students throughout her career, and she is one of the most compassionate, hardworking and talented educators you'll find. She is an inspiration to students, and her colleagues." Dr. Fateri said.

"I am honored to work with so many talented individuals who are truly obsessed with student success, and all of us together are changing lives," Lopez said. "I thank ACCSC for this recognition - It will always be a highlight of my career."

ACCSC will formally recognize UEI College Bakersfield and Lopez with the awards during its annual professional development conference on September 23, 2020, which is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

About ACCSC

Since 1967, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) has been recognized by the United States Department of Education as a reliable authority on educational quality. ACCSC is committed to supporting and enhancing the student educational experience at accredited member institutions, facilitating meaningful workforce development opportunities, and bridging the growing skills gap in the United States. More information on ACCSC is available online at www.accsc.org.

Media Contact:

Joe Cockrell

949.812.7749

[email protected]

SOURCE UEI College

Related Links

http://www.uei.edu

