UEI College Launches New Electrician Technician Program at West Covina Campus

WEST COVINA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UEI College, the West Covina Vocational and Trade School is growing! UEI West Covina staff and instructors are dedicated to the management and administration of short-term career education training programs that allow students to move into careers in industries like business, healthcare, automotive, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), and criminal justice. We are proud to add the all-new Electrician Technician training program to the selection of programs offered at the West Covina campus.

"UEI College's new electrician technician program is a timely answer to a growing need for trained electrician professionals," said J.C. Rivas, Campus President. "As home and business construction grows, there is a corresponding need for electricians that can care for and repair large motors, equipment and control systems or install wiring and troubleshoot electrical problems. We are proud to offer a career path in this industry for students in West Covina and surrounding communities."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for electricians will grow by 10 percent for the next decade. In response, UEI's program gets committed students up to speed, following an industry-recognized hands-on curriculum that focuses on the skills that matter most to employers. In as few as 10 months, students will develop the skills and get the tools needed to work effectively in the electrician field.

Like all UEI College programs, the West Covina campus is well-equipped, with staff and instructors that give students the time and attention they need for success. The Electrician Technician training program prepares students for an entry-level job in the residential, commercial, or industrial fields. At the completion of the program, students will be trained and confident, ready to tackle whatever challenges come their way.

For more information about the Electrician Technician career-training program, please visit our website or call us at (877) 463-4472.

UEI College in West Covina is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuous Education and Training (ACCET). UEI provides students with top-quality post-secondary career education offering programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each one of the hands-on training programs offered is designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months.

