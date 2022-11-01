UEI College Opens New Campus in Reseda

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Fernando Valley has improved access to post-secondary educational opportunities with UEI College opening its new Reseda campus, replacing UEI's Encino location. The new Reseda campus offers more than 29,000 square feet of space that includes hands-on student labs for the HVAC Technician, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant, and Pharmacy Technician programs, as well as computer labs, a student resource center and a student lounge. Other programs offered at UEI College Reseda include Business Office Administration and Medical Billing and Insurance Coding.

UEI College in Reseda, California

"We have been serving the area in Encino since 2013, but our programs are very popular with students and we've outgrown that space. We are thrilled with our beautiful new home in Reseda," said Senior Campus President Jackie Azizyan.

Founded in California in 1982 and originally known as United Education Institute (UEI), the college has expanded over the past four decades to include locations throughout Arizona, California, Georgia, Nevada and Washington with a focus on career and vocational training programs.

Like all other UEI College locations, the new Reseda campus welcomed students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority," Azizyan said. "At the onset of the pandemic we deployed a distance education portal that has worked well to keep students on their path to graduation. Students are doing most of their coursework online, with limited time on campus in small groups, which are focused on the hands-on tasks in labs."

"UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students are seeing the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate," Azizyan added.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," Azizyan said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources."

The new Reseda campus opened on October 3, 2022. It serves some 500 students with room for growth and expanded offerings over the next few years. UEI College will offer the public a look at the new campus at an open house on November 10 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. RSVPs for the open house are not required, but you can register in advance by calling (818) 650-1800.

About UEI College

Founded in 1982 and originally known as United Education Institute (UEI), UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, skilled trades, business and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered at UEI are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Georgia. For more information, visit www.uei.edu.

