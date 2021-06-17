UEI College to Open Second Arizona Campus This Summer in Mesa

MESA, Ariz., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents in the East Valley will have improved access to post-secondary educational opportunities with UEI College opening its second Arizona campus location in Mesa this summer. UEI College has been serving the community in Phoenix since 2015. The new Mesa campus, located in the Fiesta Plaza at W. Southern Ave and S. Alma School Rd. (1420 W. Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85202), is a 30,000 square-foot facility that includes training labs for the dental, medical, electrician, automotive and HVAC programs, as well as computer labs, lounge areas and a student resource center.

"We have been serving the Valley for six years with our Phoenix campus. The economic impact of the pandemic really demonstrated the need for additional access to career and vocational training programs," said Kristen Torres, Vice President of Strategic Development. "We are thrilled to be opening our beautiful new East Valley location in Mesa. At UEI College, we are training essential workers. Many students who recently graduated from our Phoenix campus turned to UEI College after pandemic-related job losses, allowing them to find new careers."

"Extending our reach in the greater Phoenix area with this new location is a result of the growing need that local employers have for well-trained professionals in health care, business and the skilled trades," said Fardad Fateri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Since we started serving the Phoenix area in 2015, UEI College has helped change the lives of hundreds of successful graduates. We look forward to fulfilling our mission as a contributing member of the Mesa community, helping students achieve their education and career goals, and providing employers with the essential workers they need to meet today's challenges."

The first cohort of students at the Mesa campus will start on July 28, pending final regulatory and accreditor approval. Originally known as United Education Institute (UEI), the group of schools has evolved over the past four decades to expand its vocational training offerings. It was renamed UEI College in the 1990s and now operates 17 campus locations in California, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The new Mesa campus will serve about 500 students with room for growth and planned expansion of offerings over the next few years.

"In our own way, we are contributing to the economic growth of the East Valley following the pandemic," said Julia Denniston, Executive Director at UEI Mesa. "UEI is creating some 50 new professional jobs with our new location that include campus administration staff, support staff and instructor positions. We have a number of open positions to fill for the new Mesa campus. There are open positions at the Phoenix campus, as well, which has about 90 employees and continues to grow."

Initial programs being offered at the new Mesa campus include Electrician Technician, Automotive Technician, Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Dental Assistant, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Technician. Day, evening and weekend classes are available to accommodate students who are working full time while pursuing their education.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," Denniston said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources. If you are an employer looking to hire skilled workers, we invite you to come and tour the new campus and talk with us about your needs."

Like all other UEI College locations, the new Mesa campus will welcome students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority. UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students will see the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate," Denniston said.

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, skilled trades, business and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered at UEI are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge and training they need to be successful in their futures. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout Arizona, California, Nevada and Georgia. For more information, visit www.uei.edu.

UEI College is part of the International Education Corporation (IEC) family of schools. To see a list of current employment opportunities at our schools, visit the IEC career site at bepartofagreatteam.com.

