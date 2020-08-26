UEI College's New Garden Grove Campus Now Open

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County has improved access to post-secondary educational opportunities with UEI College opening its new Garden Grove campus. The new campus located at Katella and Euclid (10870 Katella Ave, Garden Grove, 92840) opened this week. The Garden Grove campus is replacing UEI's previous Anaheim location, providing more space to add new programs. The new campus is 30,000 square-feet and includes training labs, lecture halls, classrooms, computer labs, lounge areas, and a student resource center.

UEI College in Garden Grove

"We have been serving Orange County in Anaheim for over a decade, but we outgrew that space and are thrilled with our beautiful new home in Garden Grove," said UEI Garden Grove Executive Director Raphael Glover. "We look forward to being a contributing member of the Garden Grove community, helping students achieve their education and career goals, and providing employers with the essential workers they need to meet today's challenges."

Like all other UEI College locations throughout California, the Garden Grove campus is welcoming students with modified operations that include comprehensive COVID-19 prevention protocols.

"The health, safety and well-being of our students and colleagues is the top priority," said Fardad Fateri, Ph.D., President and CEO. "At the onset of the pandemic we deployed a distance education portal that has worked well to keep students on their path to graduation. Students are doing most of their coursework online, with limited time on campus in small groups, which are focused on the hands-on tasks in labs."

"UEI is training essential workers, particularly in our health care programs, and students are seeing the types of precautionary protocols that they can expect when entering the workforce after they graduate," Dr. Fateri added.

Modified operations at UEI College include COVID-19 protocols such as limited time on campus focused on essential learning tasks, wearing masks, temperature checks upon entry, social distancing, hand sanitation stations throughout campus, a staggered schedule limiting the number of students on campus at one time, and protective personal equipment (PPE) for medical and dental assistant labs. Labs and classrooms are being cleaned and sanitized after each class.

"The Garden Grove campus offers seven programs in healthcare and the trades including: Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, Medical Billing and Insurance Coding, Business Office Administration, Criminal Justice, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), and our newest program, Automotive Technician," Glover said.

"UEI is a viable option for students who are not able to put their lives on hold for four years and attend a university," Glover said. "In as few as 10 months, you can learn the skills you need to start a career. We offer hands-on training from instructors who have a wealth of experience in the industries they teach. Some programs include an externship with local employers, and UEI offers career services and job placement resources. If you are an employer looking to hire skilled workers, we invite you to come and tour the new campus and talk with us about your needs."

About UEI College

Founded in 1982, UEI College is an employee-owned, accredited institution that provides students with post-secondary career education programs in high-demand verticals such as healthcare, trades, business, and criminal justice. Each of the hands-on training programs offered are designed to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and training they need to be successful in their futures. Programs are tailored to meet the needs of students and focus on smaller classes to ensure each student can learn and get the attention they need. Students can train for entry-level careers and start building their future in as few as 10 months at campus locations throughout California. For more information visit www.uei.edu.

Media Contact:

Joe Cockrell

[email protected]

949.812.7749

SOURCE UEI College

Related Links

https://www.uei.edu/

