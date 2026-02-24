UEI Stone Mountain Graduate Overcomes Adversity to Spark Career

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ki'aira Staples, a 2023 Electrician Technician graduate from United Education Institute (UEI) in Stone Mountain, is building a dynamic career across the electrical and aviation industries. After overcoming significant personal setbacks during her studies, Staples was named a Be the Change Scholarship recipient.

Ki’aira Staples

"Not only the staff, but the students at UEI were a major part of how I became who I am now," Staples said. "I don't think I would be the person I am now — the way I can take time and empathize with anyone — if I didn't come into contact with so many people from so many walks of life at UEI. Being at UEI allowed me to take that shield down and know there were people who would support me."

Before enrolling at UEI, Staples worked as a private contractor for Georgia Power, traveling to document power grid conditions near nuclear power plants. Seeking long-term stability and professional certifications following the COVID-19 pandemic, she enrolled in UEI's Electrician Technician program. Staples excelled academically, maintaining a nearly perfect GPA and perfect attendance while serving as a Student Ambassador and peer tutor.

During her third month at UEI, Staples' car caught fire. Despite this hardship, she continued attending classes daily. Her resilience earned her the Be the Change Scholarship—established in 2020 to reward students demonstrating community impact—which covered her full tuition after she submitted an essay titled "I Am the Change."

Today, Staples applies her comprehensive electrical training as an Aviation Technician, where she troubleshoots flight controls, electrical boards, and avionics systems.

"Ki'aira Staples truly embodies what it means to be the change," said Hank Blakely, UEI Stone Mountain Campus President. "Her resilience, leadership, and commitment to uplifting others set her apart from the moment she stepped on our campus."

Staples continues to advocate for career education and frequently returns to the Stone Mountain campus to serve as a guest speaker and mentor for current students.

About United Education Institute Founded in 1982, United Education Institute (UEI) is an employee-owned institution accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). UEI provides hands-on, post-secondary career education programs in high-demand sectors, including healthcare and skilled trades. Students can train for entry-level careers and earn a diploma in as few as 10 months at campuses across Arizona, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. For more information, visit www.uei.edu.

