UES Acquires Faulkner Engineering Services; Expands Expertise in Florida

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Tampa, Florida-based Firm



ORLANDO, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired Faulkner Engineering Services, an environmental services, geotechnical engineering, and construction materials testing firm in Tampa, FL.

Founded in 2005 by David W. Faulkner, P.E., Faulkner Engineering Services is dedicated to protecting public safety, helping clients manage risks, and exceeding clients' expectations on every project. This acquisition expands UES' growing expertise in Florida. Faulkner Engineering serves Florida's construction development industry, partnering with engineers, developers, design build and site contractors, FDOT, and government agencies while specializing in commercial, municipal, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company has supported several noteworthy projects including FL DOT S.R. 54 Widening Project in Pasco County, the University of Tampa sports fields, and MacDill AFB Military Family Housing.

Faulkner Engineering joins the Florida Region of UES, led by Rick Kushner, P.E., President of the North Florida Region. Faulkner Engineering's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

"We're excited to add Faulkner Engineering to our portfolio of companies," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "This acquisition bolsters our growth and development initiatives in Florida, and we look forward to having the Faulkner team as part of UES."

"This acquisition allows our company to expand upon the services we provide," said David Faulkner, P.E. "It also provides a national footprint to service our clients from coast-to-coast, as well as offers our incredible teammates more opportunities for career growth and advancement."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, and now Faulkner Engineering Services, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Faulkner Engineering Services, Inc.

Faulkner Engineering Services, Inc. (FES) is an environmental services, geotechnical engineering, and construction materials testing firm founded by David W. Faulkner, P.E. in 2005 in Tampa, FL. FES focuses on forming collaborative partnerships with engineers, developers, design build contractors, and FDOT and government agencies while specializing in commercial, municipal, industrial, and FDOT projects. 85% of Faulkner Engineering's work comes from repeat clients and direct referrals.

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high-growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

