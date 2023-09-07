UES Expands Ecological Expertise with Acquisition of Biome Consulting Group

News provided by

UES

07 Sep, 2023, 11:53 ET

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Pensacola, FL-based Firm 

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired Biome Consulting Group, an ecological consulting firm located in the Central Gulf Coast region of Florida. Biome conducts a wide variety of applied ecological studies and environmental regulatory compliance-related consulting services throughout the Southeastern U.S. and Caribbean.

Biome's expertise includes consulting on thousands of private development projects, from single family residential through commercial and residential development, as well as government and industrial work. Biome also pioneered the mitigation banking industry in North Florida, which helps to preserve and restore wetlands, natural habitats, and streams so that there is no net loss to the environment during a construction project.

"As advocates for sustainable design, UES is committed to providing environmentally sound solutions that benefit both the communities and clients we serve," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "Biome's expertise in ecological services will allow us to further advance our goals to better serve our clients."

Biome joins the North Florida region of UES, led by Rick Kushner, P.E. Biome's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business. "The acquisition of Biome further expands our ecological and environmental services of our region, and we are excited to add their expert staff to Team UES," said Kushner, P.E., president of the North Florida region.

One of Biome's founding partners, Glen Miley notes, "We have collaborated with UES professionals for years and have the highest admiration and respect for them. The opportunity to join forces with UES brings us great joy, but also brings to fruition objectives integral to Biome's strategic plan."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Riner Engineering, GEO Solutions and now Biome Consulting Group, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Biome Consulting Group  

Biome Consulting Group is an ecological consulting firm located in the Central Gulf Coast region of the U.S. Biome deploys its elite cadre of environmental professionals, with decades of industry-leading experience, in the conduct of a wide variety of applied ecological studies and environmental regulatory-compliance related consulting services throughout the Southeastern US and Caribbean. For more information, please visit biome.co.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,500 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media.

Media Contact:
Lindsay Graham
Director, Marketing & Communications
UES
407-310-7396
[email protected]

SOURCE UES

Also from this source

UES Makes its Debut on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

UES Expands Geotechnical Expertise in the Southeast with Acquisition of GEO Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.