UES Expands Geotechnical Expertise with Acquisition of Riner Engineering

The Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Makes Strategic Acquisition of Houston, TX-based Firm 

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired Riner Engineering, a geotechnical engineering and construction materials testing and inspection firm headquartered in Houston, TX.

Founded in 2006, Riner Engineering includes an experienced team of more than 170 engineers, project managers, technicians, and support staff based in offices in the Houston headquarters, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. Riner maintains full-service soil and CMT laboratories accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). The firm has successfully completed thousands of projects throughout the state of Texas and has serviced private and public clients across multiple industries. Noteworthy Riner projects include Daikin Industries' $410 million, 4+ million square foot distribution and manufacturing facility in Waller, Texas, the world's largest according to the Tilt-Up Concrete Association, and Houston Airport Systems' Mickey Leland International Terminal (MLIT), Federal Inspection Services (FIS) building, and Checked Baggage Inspection and Screening (CBIS) building at Bush Intercontinental Airport as part of the $1.36 billion ITRP program.

Riner joins the Texas Region of UES, led by Brian Powell, P.E., President of the Texas Region. Riners' leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business. "Riner Engineering further expands the capabilities of our region and we are excited with the experience and people that Riner brings to our Texas team," said Brian Powell, P.E.

"We're proud to announce the expansion of our presence and technical expertise in Texas," said UES CEO Dave Witsken. "Texas is a leading market for infrastructure development in the U.S., and we believe UES will be better able to serve the growing market and provide enhanced services, solutions, and support to our clients with the addition of the Riner Engineering team."

Ken Riner, P.E., President of Riner Engineering, adds, "With this partnership, we at Riner can improve our ability to provide top-of-the line geotechnical engineering and materials testing services with access to more personnel, more equipment, and more capabilities. Working in UES and UES' Texas Region allows Riner to continue performing at the highest levels of our chosen engineering specialties, with top-quality people and a wider range of tools."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, and now Riner Engineering, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Riner Engineering

Riner Engineering, Inc. (RINER) is a privately held Texas corporation specializing in geotechnical engineering (GEO) and construction materials testing and inspection (CMT). RINER has offices in Houston (corporate), Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and Dallas. RINER owns and operates truck-, track-, and buggy-mounted drilling rigs and maintains full-service soil and CMT laboratories accredited by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO). RINER has a staff of 170+, including engineers, project managers, technicians, and support staff. Since 2006, we have successfully completed thousands of projects throughout the state of Texas and serviced private and public clients across multiple industries.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,500 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group for 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media.

