UES Expands Midwest Region with Acquisition of CSI

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, has acquired CSI, a diversified consulting firm specializing in engineering and construction science located in Lexington, KY, with an additional office in Cincinnati, OH. Founded in 2009, CSI provides comprehensive geotechnical engineering, drilling, testing, inspection, and environmental services. Recent notable projects include providing geotechnical engineering for the construction of LG&E and KU's Cane Run Station, a 300,000-sf natural gas power plant, and quality testing services for the US Army Corps of Engineers' 19th Engineer Battalion's Facility.

CSI joins the Midwest region of UES, led by Pat Donovan, P.E. "With their addition, we're thrilled to expand services in Kentucky and Ohio and the surrounding areas," said Donovan, P.E. "CSI's team of experts and suite of engineering and testing services complements our own, and together as Team UES, we will achieve our goal to be the premier engineering consultant in the nation." CSI's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

CSI co-founder and President Shayne Brashear shared, "We are excited to join UES in their pursuit of growth in the Midwest. The ability to further our reach allows us to serve our clients at the highest level, while providing rewarding career opportunities for our people."

With nearly 4,000 professionals across 90+ branches, UES provides specialized engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. Beginning in 2019, UES' acquisitions have included prominent engineering firms including: Universal Engineering Sciences, GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, GEOServices, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, Rock Engineering Testing & Laboratory, Dan Brown and Associates, Carmichael Engineering, Faulkner Engineering Services, Grubbs, Hoskyn, Barton & Wyatt, Riner Engineering, GEO Solutions, Biome Consulting Group, InControl Technologies, and now CSI, which have made UES one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About CSI

Consulting Services Incorporated (CSI) is a diversified consulting firm specializing in engineering and construction science with respect to finite subsurface and construction observation with offices in Lexington, KY, and Cincinnati, OH. CSI was founded in 2009 with a corporate philosophy of providing sound engineering solutions to construction-related engineering projects. Since its inception, CSI has grown to become a firm registered in 14 states supporting clients in the engineering and construction fields along the southeastern United States. For more information, please visit csikentucky.com.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With nearly 4,000 professionals across 85+ branches, UES provides specialized geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit teamues.com.

