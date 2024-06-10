UES Named No. 1 on Zweig Hot Firm List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Nation's Fastest-Growing Engineering and Consulting Firm Continues to Growth in Revenue, Projects, and Size

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, is proud to announce it has again been recognized as #1 on the Zweig Group's recently released 2024 Hot Firm List.

The awards program ranks the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms in the United States and Canada based on three-year gross revenue growth by percentage and dollar growth. These firms have outperformed the economy and competitors to become industry leaders, according to Zweig Group.

UES entered the top 10 at number one in 2021 and maintained that position in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

"We are honored to be recognized as the top firm on the prestigious Zweig Hot Firm List for the fourth consecutive year," said Dave Witsken, UES CEO. "Our position as a leader in the AEC industry can be directly attributed to how our team continually strives to serve as trusted partners, providing our clients with innovative, technology-based solutions. As we continue to grow, we are dedicated to ensuring the safety, integrity, and sustainability of our communities' land and structures, from development to redevelopment."

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with expertise in the areas of environmental and earth sciences, sustainable infrastructure solutions, and geophysical technologies. With nearly 4,000 professionals across 85+ branches, UES provides specialized geotechnical engineering, environmental, materials testing, and inspection services to clients across the United States. UES consults on projects of all sizes in industries such as transportation, water and wastewater, data centers, energy, healthcare, education, residential, and more. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. For more information, visit teamues.com or follow UES on social media .

