UFC® AND MONACO® COCKTAILS EXPAND PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

News provided by

Atomic Brands

13 Nov, 2023, 14:51 ET

Monaco® Cocktails to be Featured in UFC's Biggest Events, Including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and The Ultimate Fighter

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Atomic Brands, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a muti-year expansion of their U.S. marketing partnership that showcases Monaco Cocktail's line of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages within UFC's biggest events, including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and the groundbreaking reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.

Continue Reading
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Atomic Brands, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a muti-year expansion of their U.S. marketing partnership that showcases Monaco Cocktail’s line of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages within UFC’s biggest events, including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and the groundbreaking reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Atomic Brands, a leader in the canned cocktail space, today announced a muti-year expansion of their U.S. marketing partnership that showcases Monaco Cocktail’s line of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages within UFC’s biggest events, including Pay-Per-Views, Fight Nights, and the groundbreaking reality series, The Ultimate Fighter.

Earlier this year, Monaco became the Official Hard Lemonade of UFC and the Official Canned Vodka Cocktail of UFC, which provided exposure within a select number of Pay-Per-Views.  Under the expanded partnership, Monaco Cocktails and other Atomic Brands products will be featured in every UFC event held in the United States, including all Pay-Per-Views and all Fight Nights. Additionally, Monaco will now extend beyond the vodka category and be recognized as the new Official Canned Cocktail of UFC. Brand placement will include integrated broadcast features and high visibility branding inside the world-famous Octagon®Monaco will also have prominent branding within the Octagon during future seasons of the groundbreaking reality series The Ultimate Fighter.

In addition, UFC and Monaco will continue to collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC's popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 243 million users worldwide. 

"In only a short time, we've seen a tremendous response towards our Monaco-branded integrations in our content and live events," said Grant Norris-Jones, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. "We're committed to the long-term growth of the Ready-to-Drink category because it's a great fit for our brand and it targets the sweet spot of our young adult demos.  Atomic Brands, Monaco's parent company, is a terrific partner to anchor the RTD category for us for years to come. We look forward to introducing other brands from their ready-to-drink portfolio to our audience as well."

"We're fired up about expanding our partnership with UFC, and excited to continue bringing high-energy to their fan base through our crowd-pleasing, best-selling canned cocktails," said Don Deubler, CEO of Atomic Brands, parent company to Monaco Cocktails. "Aside from extending Monaco's presence beyond the vodka category, fans can expect to see other ready-to-drink beverages featured from Atomic Brands' diverse portfolio. We're committed to providing UFC's community with fun and flavor through our lineup of bold, delicious canned cocktails that really get the party going."

Monaco Cocktails, which was established in 2012, are real cocktails completely malt-free, featuring real spirits to offer a crisper finish with a kick. With two shots in every can at 9% ABV, Monaco quickly became an instant crowd-pleaser, known as the ultimate canned cocktail for bold consumers looking for high energy moments.

Monaco Cocktails' will once again activate its partnership with UFC during the highly anticipated UFC® 295: PROCHAZKA VS PEREIRA, which takes place Sat., November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.  The event will feature two championship bouts, including a battle for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight title between former champion Jiří Procházka and former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira in the main event and a clash for the interim UFC Heavyweight title between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall in the co-main event.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Atomic Brands

Privately-owned Miami-based spirits company, Atomic Brands, was founded in 2006 with a focus on creating in-demand products with exceptional, uncompromised quality. With a portfolio of products including the award-winning artisan canned cocktail, Monaco Cocktails, and the premium coffee-flavored whiskey, Kentucky Coffee, Atomic Brands is committed to continually developing high-quality innovations across several drinking and lifestyle occasions.

Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-2.99/12oz can. To find a retailer near you, please visit the store locator. For more information on Monaco® Cocktails, please visit: drinkmonaco.com, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook (@drinkmonaco).

SOURCE Atomic Brands

Also from this source

Atomic Brands and Orendain Family Partner to Bring Tequila to the U.S. Market

Atomic Brands and Orendain Family Partner to Bring Tequila to the U.S. Market

Atomic Brands, a fast-growing spirits producer, and Destilería Orendain, a renowned tequila distillery based in Jalisco, Mexico, announces their new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.