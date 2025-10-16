UFC Figures Launch on Amazon with PMI's New Collectible Line

Bring the world-famous Octagon home with authentic fighters, iconic matchups, and collector-grade packaging this fall

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC Octagon Fighters action figures and collectibles are now available on Amazon. Officially licensed by UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and developed by global toy and collectibles manufacturer PMI, the line expands UFC's footprint in the growing kidult and collector market. Starting today, fans can collect stylized, high-impact representations of the most dominant UFC athletes.

UFC Octagon Fighters action figures and collectibles are now available on Amazon. Officially licensed by UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and developed by global toy and collectibles manufacturer PMI, the line expands UFC’s footprint in the growing kidult and collector market. Starting today, fans can collect stylized, high-impact representations of the most dominant UFC athletes.

UFC and PMI have been building momentum for the licensed collectibles line, starting with the debut of the mystery UFC Punching Bag Capsules in May 2025, followed by the August launch of the UFC Action Figures and the Noche UFC Legendary Kit at Walmart USA. Fans can now look forward to the latest releases on Amazon, which include:

UFC 4.5-Inch Articulated Action Figure 1-Pack

Figures with seven points of articulation and signature accessories

Available as 1-Pack figures, featuring top fighters like: Conor McGregor | Available on Amazon HERE Alex Pereira | Available on Amazon HERE Alexa Grasso | Available on Amazon HERE



UFC 4.5-Inch Articulated Action Figures Legendary Fights 2-Pack

Available on Amazon HERE

Recreate UFC's most unforgettable matchups, featuring: Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson, José Aldo vs. Conor McGregor and more.

2.5-inch Collectible Fighters

Available on Amazon HERE

Features eight fighters across four iconic UFC matchups, each paired with personalized accessories in a deluxe 8-pack window box.

Matchups include: Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega and more.

"This collection highlights fighters who've made their mark through heart, precision, and relentless energy," said Omer Dekel, CEO of PMI. "We're proud to continue our partnership with UFC to bring a range of figures built with that same spirit and deliver something worthy of the athletes they represent."

With premium design, authentic detail, and accessible pricing, the line delivers a fresh collectible experience for passionate UFC fans and adult collectors alike. The full lineup is now available on Amazon.com while supplies last.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 318 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About PMI

Established in 1995, PMI is a leading global manufacturer specializing in licensed products for the gaming and entertainment sectors. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves access to the joy of play, PMI brings beloved intellectual properties to life through high-quality, innovative, and affordable toys and collectibles available in over 130 countries. Its portfolio features top brands including Fuggler, Stumble Guys, UFC, Naruto Shippuden, and many more.

For the latest news and product launches, follow PMI on social: Instagram ( @pmi_toys) , Facebook ( @pmiltd) , X ( @pmitoys) and TikTok ( @pmi_toys) .

SOURCE PMI