UFC GYM and NexGen MD Scientific to Launch Strategic Partnership to Expand Longevity Medicine Access

Partnership establishes advanced longevity clinics within UFC GYM locations, delivering integrated peptide, GLP-1, and HRT services to members.

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM is announcing a joint venture with NexGen MD Scientific , a leading longevity supply chain and telehealth platform, to bring premium longevity services directly to its members. The partnership will launch with two flagship longevity clinic locations within UFC GYM facilities, with plans to expand rapidly across the network.

The collaboration represents a significant shift in how leading fitness brands are positioning themselves within the longevity market. As GLP-1 and peptide therapies have moved into mainstream adoption, forward thinking gyms are recognizing the opportunity to become trusted hubs for integrated health solutions that combine reliable access to these therapies with expert fitness and nutrition guidance.

Mark Mastrov, a legendary figure in the fitness industry with four decades of experience building and scaling premium gym brands including 24 Hour Fitness and UFC GYM, brought his strategic vision to the partnership. "This is the future of premium fitness," Mastrov said. "Members expect more than just equipment and classes. They expect access to the most effective tools for optimizing their health. NexGen provides that access with the clinical rigor and product quality our members demand."

"At UFC GYM, we've always believed that fitness is about performance, recovery, longevity, and becoming the best version of yourself," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "Our partnership with NexGen represents our investment in tools that help our members and team members optimize their health, accelerate recovery, and elevate their overall performance."

Bob Thomas, Founder and CEO of NexGen MD Scientific, added. "After 40 years in the fitness industry, I've seen the arc bend unmistakably toward integrated health solutions. Gym members today increasingly want access to reliable, evidence-based therapies like GLP-1s and peptides, delivered alongside world class training and nutrition support. UFC GYM gets this."

The joint venture will commence operations in Torrance and Corona in May and will be subsequently scaled across the UFC GYM footprint over the coming 24 months.

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of the UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 200+ locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry.

About NexGen MD Scientific

NexGen MD Scientific is a longevity medicine supply chain company and telehealth platform serving gyms, medical spas, and clinics across the United States. The company provides pharmaceutical grade peptides, GLP-1s, and HRT products through a white label digital storefront that enables partner facilities to sell directly to their members and clients.

