UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® Celebrates Continued Expansion as the Brand Brings Purpose to Fitness, Offering a Unique Value Proposition That Goes Beyond Traditional Gym Memberships

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM® , the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced the sale of three new franchise locations, expanding the fast-growing brand's nationwide footprint. With more than 900 locations in 40 countries currently in development, the new locations add to the organization's vision to provide a wholistic wellness approach to its unique global member community.

"We're thrilled to share the continued expansion of our brand into 2023, with new franchise locations in development and four corporate-owned clubs set to open in the coming months," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "We are committed to maintaining a holistic perspective and our TRAIN DIFFERENT® mentality while providing our growing community with state-of-the-art facilities. Our expert coaches and variety of classes aid our members in achieving their mental and physical goals."

One of the largest and fastest growing operators and franchisors of premium fitness facilities, the new UFC GYM locations will include UFC GYM Chicopee in Massachusetts, UFC GYM Alameda in California and UFC FIT Woodbridge in New Jersey. In addition, four state-of-the-art clubs are set to open this summer, including the 35,000-square-foot UFC GYM Brea, 40,000-square-foot UFC GYM Pittsburgh, 38,000-square-foot UFC FIT Doral and 20,000-square-foot UFC GYM Hilo. The brand has also launched in new countries across the globe, including Australia, Bolivia, Dubai, Egypt, Germany, Israel, India, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Tajikistan and United Arab Emirates.

To further the connection of its global community, the brand has expanded its inter-club challenges and competitions in 2023. Youth and adult members across the globe participated in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition in March. UFC GYM's OCTA challenge returns this month in May, with members battling to complete as many reps as possible of eight exercises, each in 60 seconds.

UFC GYM was the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness. The brand's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. Each of the premium fitness facilities offer world-class fitness classes and programming, such as HIIT, Boxing Conditioning, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Zumba; and integrates and unites fitness technology, recovery, nutrition and workouts to ensure members have an experience that cannot be duplicated anywhere else. The company's BOX.HIIT.LIVE platform provides access to MMA-inspired fitness virtually with live and video-on-demand classes inspired by the regimens of elite athletes. The brand also utilizes MyZone wearable technology to enrich classes, elevate the overall member experience and bring gym communities together virtually. MyZone allows members to track exact heart rates throughout a workout to measure performance and progress, while the connective technology allows for competitions within individual locations and across the globe.

To further support the success of its communities, UFC GYM has developed specialized pre- and post-workout Recovery treatments to offer a balanced approach to fitness and restore hard working bodies to their full potential. Partnering with industry leaders in recovery technology, UFC GYM and UFC FIT offer Recovery services such as NormaTec compression recovery systems, percussion massage therapy, cryotherapy, red light therapy, spray tanning and more. Options to access Recovery services are available to members and non-members alike.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, New York, Florida, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit www.ufcgymfranchise.com or contact [email protected] . For more information and a list of locations, please visit www.ufcgym.com .

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 160 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 207 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

