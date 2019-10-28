UFC GYM® Announces Partnership with NormaTec to Provide Members Access to World-Class Recovery Technology

The NormaTec partnership offers UFC GYM members access to their recovery systems on-site. NormaTec's technology will be implemented as part of UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® philosophy, designed for people of all ages to meet fitness goals quickly in a supportive, motivational, community-based gym that incorporates various martial arts disciplines with state-of-the-art equipment and top-notch coaching.

"A critical piece to any successful fitness program is recovery. UFC GYM is excited to provide access to the same recovery benefits enjoyed by professional athletes by bringing NormaTec to our clubs," said Adam Sedlack, President of UFC GYM. "We strive to empower members to achieve their fitness goals and to support our rapidly growing franchise community through access to the best tools on the market. We're proud to further that mission with NormaTec."

"UFC GYMs have a fresh and empowering approach to training that is yielding incredible results," said Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec. "We are proud to be working with UFC GYM to roll out some of their professional level training methods that are inspired by routines used by UFC athletes, and to help them provide better access to the benefits of recovery with NormaTec's technology."

NormaTec Recovery Systems are currently used by 97% of pro teams in the US, as well as elite athletes and fitness enthusiasts across a broad range of sports. The PULSE 2.0 Series uses compressed air to massage limbs, mobilize fluid, and increase circulation, helping athletes recover after workouts and reduce pain and soreness. The systems are also used as a high-tech warm up.

About NormaTec

The NormaTec PULSE 2.0 Series is next-level athlete recovery. These cutting-edge compression systems help athletes warm up pre-workout, and recover quickly post training and competition. For more information, visit www.NormaTecRecovery.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with a fitness experience that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 500 additional locations in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise. For more information, please visit ufcgym.com or ufcgymfranchise.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCgym.

