UFC GYM® Expands Relationship with Alex Rodriguez to Debut State-of-the-Art UFC FIT® Plantation Fitness Facility

PLANTATION, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced that the company will continue its expansion in South Florida with the opening of its 40,000-square-foot UFC FIT® Plantation facility, located at 333 N. University Drive. Owned by former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, the premier fitness facility will be the second UFC FIT location in the state to provide functional fitness, UFC-inspired conditioning classes and access to world class facilities. The club will open for workouts on Saturday, April 30.

"We're proud to continue our relationship with Alex, a world-class athlete and successful entrepreneur who shares a similar vision as us when it comes to providing a complete and holistic approach to balanced fitness," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "We've created an amazing community of members and team members through our UFC GYM locations in Florida, and we are thrilled to bring our dynamic mix of premium fitness experiences to the residents of Plantation and the surrounding areas."

Rodriguez, a three-time MLB American League MVP, fourteen-time All-Star, 2009 World Series Champion and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp., previously secured developmental rights for UFC GYM and UFC FIT locations throughout Miami-Dade County. The new Plantation location will be his fourth club, following the success of the 24,000-square-foot Midtown and 31,000-square-foot Kendall UFC GYM locations in Miami, as well as his first 40,000-square-foot UFC FIT location in Pembroke Pines. UFC GYM and Rodriguez are in the process of developing an additional UFC FIT location in the market, to be announced at a later date.

"We have built an amazing community through our UFC FIT and UFC GYM locations in South Florida, including members and staff, who share a passion for fitness. I can't wait to bring UFC FIT to Plantation, Floria and provide the community with an unparalleled fitness experience and training program that I believe in," said Rodriguez.

The new multi-million-dollar facility will offer a group fitness studio, a weight room with free weights and Olympic lift platforms, robust cardio equipment, bag room, full-service locker room, towel service and more. UFC FIT Plantation is equipped with state-of-the-art mechanical ventilation systems, which will circulate fresh air using ducts and fans, ensuring the movement of fresh air throughout the club.

To further support a healthy lifestyle, the location will feature an Arm Bar Cafe and Recovery area, providing pre- and post-workout treatments. Members will benefit from pre- and post-workout Recovery services including cryotherapy, red light therapy and more. Options to access Recovery services will be available to gym members and non-members.

Members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs, including a schedule of dynamic studio-quality group fitness classes such as cycle, Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six and older, as well as a childcare service, will be offered to support fitness for the whole family.

UFC FIT will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 pm. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information about exclusive member presale rates is available at www.ufcfit.com/locations/plantation and by calling (754) 231-2955.

