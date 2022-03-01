UFC GYM® Looks to Enhance Member Experience with ABC Fitness Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and NEW PORT BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Fitness Solutions, LLC (ABC), the leading provider of technology and related services for the fitness industry, and UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding global fitness franchise and trailblazer of mixed martial arts-inspired fitness, have announced an expanded technology partnership. In addition to the club management solution implemented in 2021, the technology stack includes the new ABC IGNITE Engagement, the club-branded mobile app, and Insights Customize the Datawarehouse-as-a-Service.

ABC IGNITE's open architecture and a flexible design means club operators can easily add and implement new modules as the business needs evolve and operations grow. "As we emerge from the pandemic, we see an exciting opportunity to grow and deepen our offering to new and existing members. Technology infrastructure is an essential element to delivering this strategy," said Adam Sedlack, UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer. "After seeing what the integrated suite can do, we have decided to add IGNITE Engagement where we can deliver a more personalized mobile experience and IGNITE Insights Customize, a robust DataWarehouse that can deliver real-time business intelligence by consolidating all data sources. We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions as we look to enhance our member experience with innovation."

First unveiled in October 2021, ABC IGNITE reimagines ABC's core competencies that the industry has relied on for 40 years within a suite of next-generation intuitive software solutions that are even more powerful and easy to use. ABC IGNITE equips club operators of all sizes with the solutions needed to grow and prosper and covers a range of services within six business modules:

IGNITE Sales – Designed with robust segmentation capabilities and triggered-based marketing automation, IGNITE Sales helps clubs capture and close leads faster and upsell current members more efficiently with targeted rich emails, texts, and an integrated phone dialer.

– Designed with robust segmentation capabilities and triggered-based marketing automation, IGNITE Sales helps clubs capture and close leads faster and upsell current members more efficiently with targeted rich emails, texts, and an integrated phone dialer. IGNITE Membership – Provides gym staff an intuitive interface for viewing and updating member data and activity, freeing them up to focus on the member.

– Provides gym staff an intuitive interface for viewing and updating member data and activity, freeing them up to focus on the member. IGNITE Engagement - Unites administrative functionality like scheduling, check-in, payments, and booking with personal training and habits coaching, all in one member-centric mobile fitness experience.

- Unites administrative functionality like scheduling, check-in, payments, and booking with personal training and habits coaching, all in one member-centric mobile fitness experience. IGNITE Operations – Gyms need technology that helps them manage their teams and facilities as they grow. IGNITE Operations streamlines the management of these critical resources to create more efficiency, speed, reliability, and scale.

– Gyms need technology that helps them manage their teams and facilities as they grow. IGNITE Operations streamlines the management of these critical resources to create more efficiency, speed, reliability, and scale. IGNITE Commerce –ABC is known for its best-in-class payment processing and revenue-cycle management capabilities. IGNITE Commerce builds on ABC's heritage with a new, cloud-based billing platform that allows an extra level of flexibility to create new memberships and offers and more revenue optimizing capabilities to ensure faster conversion of billings to cash.

–ABC is known for its best-in-class payment processing and revenue-cycle management capabilities. IGNITE Commerce builds on ABC's heritage with a new, cloud-based billing platform that allows an extra level of flexibility to create new memberships and offers and more revenue optimizing capabilities to ensure faster conversion of billings to cash. IGNITE Insights – Visual and on-demand dashboards provide 360° views of the business with one-click analysis for improved decision-making. Option to add Insights Customize, the Datawarehouse-as-a-Service.

"The fitness industry is ready for the technology evolution that can help them accelerate performance, operate efficiently, and deliver differentiated member experience " said Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness Solutions. "ABC IGNITE is flexible, scalable and intuitive so it is easy for operators like UFC GYM to add new modules when they need it, we are excited to be part of their next phase of growth."

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (ABC) provides innovative software solutions designed to simplify the business of fitness. Its technology and trusted team of experts helps health and fitness club operators of all sizes boost performance, operate efficiently, and deliver exceptional and differentiated member experiences. Its flagship suite, ABC IGNITE, is a flexible, scalable, and intuitive SaaS solution that addresses all aspects of club management. Designed with open architecture and a modular approach, ABC IGNITE delivers exponential utility to gym operators, providing full control of their businesses, improved member lifetime value, and lower total cost of ownership.

Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 25 million members globally realize their fitness journey and processes over $8.2B in payments annually for 19,000 clubs. ABC Fitness Solutions (abcfitness.com) is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

About UFC GYM

UFC GYM is the first major brand extension of UFC, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMFranchise.com. For more information, please visit ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCGYM.

