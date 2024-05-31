UFC GYM PITTSBURGH CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF FITNESS FOR EVERY BODY WITH WEEKLONG FREE OPEN HOUSE DOWNTOWN

The UFC Gym Pittsburgh - Market Square is Open to the Public for Free Classes, Spa Treatments, And More June 19-26, 2024

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The UFC Gym Pittsburgh in Market Square is celebrating its first anniversary Downtown with a weeklong open house from June 19-26, 2024. All 35,000 sq.ft. of the club's luxury amenities like classes, wellness spa, and fitness equipment as well as special events will be free and open to the public and current members- and their friends, family, and/or coworkers- throughout the week.

The UFC Gym is not just for fighters. It's the ultimate fitness community. The club features cardio, weights, machines, youth classes, group fitness classes, HIIT classes, bag room, turf, mat room, and a wellness spa with cryotherapy, red light therapy, percussion massage, Normatec, cupping, spray tanning, and more. Adults and youth ages 6+ looking to train in mixed martial arts (MMA) have access to the club's world-class MMA training with expert coaches in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai, boxing, and kickboxing for all skills and abilities from beginner to Master.

The Pittsburgh community is invited to find their inner champion and TRAIN DIFFERENT through a variety of specialized wellness programs throughout the week, including*:

Muay Thai Training

Post-Injury Lower Back Recovery Class

Speed & Agility Class

Weight Loss Nutrition Seminar

MMA Fight Prep Class

Wrestling and Grappling Class

Yoga Class

In addition to free use of the gym and spa, the anniversary celebration will include special deals like:

15% Off Personal Training Packages

Raffles for Memberships Like a Free One-Year Champion VIP Membership (includes unlimited gym access; group, conditioning, and MMA classes; and recovery spa services)

Prizes

Healthy Refreshments

15% Off DOTFIT Wellness Supplements

15% Off Merchandise

Visitors can stop by for additional information from UFC Gym Pittsburgh's partners like Pittsburgh Spine and Injury Center, The Stretch Lab, and 1:11 Juice Bar. With memberships starting at $24.99 a month, anyone who signs up in the club during the celebration will enjoy a $0 enrollment fee and personal training session, which includes a fitness consultation and workout, designed specifically for your goals!

Keep moving all summer long with the expert staff and certified instructors from UFC Gym Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's free Workout Wednesdays in Market Square at 5:30 PM, featuring UFC Gym Daily Ultimate Training (HIIT) on June 5 and Muscle Makeover on June 26.

You're invited to fight your fight in the ultimate fitness community June 19-26 at 236 Fifth Avenue Downtown. Free 2-hour parking is provided to gym-goers as available at the Market Square Parking Garage at 228 Forbes Avenue Downtown.

*Follow UFC Gym Pittsburgh on Instagram and Facebook for a full listing of classes and special events throughout the anniversary celebration as well as future Workout Wednesday schedules from June to October 2024.

SOURCE Piatt Companies