UFC GYM® Set To Open New UFC FIT® Locations In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, today announced that its new fitness concept, UFC FIT®, will open two new locations in Las Vegas this month. The two facilities, located at 5651 Centennial Center Blvd. and 9775 South Maryland Pkwy., will open on Saturday March 13, and Saturday, March 27, respectively. The two locations represent the second and third UFC FIT concept gyms to open in the United States, following the grand opening of the first location in Puyallup, Washington, in January.

"We are thrilled to introduce UFC FIT and bring together a community of fitness enthusiasts from across the Las Vegas Valley, the home of UFC," UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer Adam Sedlack said. "Our Las Vegas UFC FIT locations are premium fitness centers that offer each guest the opportunity to try multiple boutique fitness classes, from boxing to indoor cycling to yoga and more, all under one roof. With a variety of training equipment, a swimming pool, and a basketball court, there's truly something for everyone. We're excited to bring our 'TRAIN DIFFERENT®' mentality back to Las Vegas and welcome members of all ages and athletic abilities."

The 50,000-square-foot Centennial and 45,000-square-foot Silverado, each multi-million-dollar facilities, will offer group fitness studios, a weight room, robust cardio equipment, swimming pool, sauna room, full-service locker room, pre- and post-workout Recovery services area, indoor basketball court, and much more.

Members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs including studio-quality group fitness classes such as Les Mills BodyPump™, HIIT, Water Aerobics, Zumba and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Boxing and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six through 15, as well as a childcare service, will be offered to support fitness for the whole family.

Adhering to guidelines set by the State of Nevada, UFC FIT will open at limited capacity and will follow health and safety guidelines for the safety of members and employees. Measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, including detailed cleaning schedules and increased cleaning stations, as well as socially distanced equipment, proper facial coverings, signage to communicate safety practices, temperature screenings and more.

Both UFC FIT locations will be open 24 hours Monday-Friday and from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. More information about exclusive member presale rates is available at www.ufcfit.com/locations and by calling (725) 228-7165 for UFC FIT Centennial and (725) 228-7160 for UFC FIT Silverado.

The rapidly expanding fitness franchise welcomes interested candidates to grow alongside the brand in key markets such as California, Texas, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. For franchising information, visit ufcgymfranchise.com or contact [email protected].

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With 150 locations opened and 500 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model. For franchise information, contact [email protected] or visit UFCGYMfranchise.com. For more information, please visit UFCGYM.com or UFCFIT.com. Follow UFC GYM on Instagram and Twitter @UFCGYM, Facebook.com/UFCGYM, and youtube.com/UFCgym.

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC® was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC® is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

SOURCE UFC FIT

Related Links

https://www.ufcfit.com

