UFC GYM®, the Premium Fitness Brand of the UFC®, Officially Enters Mainland China

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, today announced that its premium fitness brand, UFC GYM® , has officially entered the Mainland China market. The expansion marks a significant milestone in UFC GYM's global growth strategy and its commitment to delivering elite, competition-proven training systems and a performance-driven approach to health and wellness to Chinese consumers.

Built on UFC's competitive DNA and high-performance culture, UFC GYM is not a traditional gym. The brand offers a distinctive training experience that integrates MMA techniques, HIIT, powerlifting, HYROX, physical therapy and recovery, premium group fitness classes and advanced training technology. This comprehensive model supports members of all fitness levels while reinforcing the brand's "Train Different" philosophy, which embraces both physical strength and mental resilience.

Leveraging UFC's global influence and leadership in combat sports, UFC GYM continues to expand worldwide as a premium fitness brand that combines professional-grade training, community engagement and lifestyle appeal. Its programs are developed in collaboration with UFC athletes and coaching teams to ensure scientific rigor, innovation and real-world effectiveness. The brand's entry into China aligns with growing consumer demand for high-quality, personalized and motivating fitness experiences.

"China represents a critically important growth market for UFC GYM," said Adam Sedlack, CEO of UFC GYM. "The passion for performance, discipline and self-improvement among Chinese consumers aligns perfectly with our 'Train Different' philosophy. Our goal is to deliver a world-class fitness experience rooted in UFC's competitive DNA that empowers people to train with purpose, build resilience and unlock their full potential."

"We are extremely excited to bring UFC GYM to Mainland China," said Boni Wang, CEO of UFC GYM China. "China has a rapidly growing fitness and wellness market, and the pursuit of health, strength and peak performance strongly aligns with UFC GYM's core values. We believe our training philosophy and dynamic community culture will inspire more people to achieve their fitness goals."

UFC GYM plans to establish an initial presence in major Mainland China cities with comprehensive facilities that include professional training zones, functional training areas, recovery spaces and branded retail. The brand will work with local partners to ensure consistent service quality and class experiences aligned with global standards.

