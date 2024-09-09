UFC GYM to Open Second Western Pennsylvania Location on September 14th at The Waterfront in Homestead, PA

The Grand Opening Event on September 14th and will welcome famed UFC fighter,

Cody "No Love" Garbrandt

UFC GYM has partnered once again with Piatt Companies to expand in the Pittsburgh market

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, is expanding in Western Pennsylvania. UFC GYM® and partner, Pittsburgh-based developer and management company Piatt Companies will be opening their second location at The Waterfront in Homestead, PA. The new location will open its doors with a Grand Opening event on September 14, 2024. The day is open to the public and will feature a free Open House with classes, recovery services, and a special guest appearance and kickboxing clinic by UFC fighter Cody "No Love" Garbrandt. The Grand Opening event will begin at 9 AM and go until 4 PM.

The multi-million-dollar club will be located in the former Crunch Fitness space at 340 E Waterfront Drive in The Waterfront lifestyle center, 7 miles east of Pittsburgh. The UFC GYM Waterfront will be the second in Western Pennsylvania to provide functional fitness, MMA-inspired conditioning classes, and access to world-class facilities. Making the benefits of world-class MMA athlete training programs available to all, regardless of age or athletic ability, UFC GYM Pittsburgh will offer guests state-of-the-art amenities, including a weight room with free weights and Olympic lift platforms, robust cardio and functional equipment, functional training area with indoor turf, mat room, bag rack, full-service locker room and more.

To further support a healthy lifestyle, the location will feature a Recovery area, providing pre- and post-workout treatments, including cryotherapy, Normatec and more. Members will have access to a one-stop shop for any and all fitness needs, including a schedule of dynamic studio-quality group fitness classes such as cycle, yoga, TRX® and Piyo; signature UFC GYM programming such as Circuit Breaker and Muscle Makeover; and MMA-inspired group fitness classes such as Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing Conditioning. Youth programming for kids ages six and older will be offered to support fitness for the whole family.

"The UFC GYM brand fits so well with Pittsburgh's values that a second location was a natural next step," says Lucas Piatt, Chief Executive Officer of Piatt Companies. "The Waterfront is centrally located and convenient. We're really excited for more people to experience total body fitness and care for every age. The appeal of UFC GYM is that it really is for everyone. The signature programming and TRAIN DIFFERENT® mentality have helped so many people achieve their goals and we want to keep that positive momentum going here in Pittsburgh."

The Grand Opening on September 14th is free and open to the public. In addition to welcoming revelers to experience the gym's services and classes for free during the Open House, UFC GYM Waterfront is welcoming famed UFC fighter and bantamweight world champion, Cody "No Love" Garbrandt. Garbrandt is an Ohio native who's path to world champion was paved through Pittsburgh. As he was headed to a career working in the coal mines, he dreamed of becoming a world class fighter– those dreams were realized 85 miles away through tournaments at Pittsburgh's Consol Energy Center in 2016.

"It's amazing to have Cody join us for this opening," continues Mr. Piatt. "He's a super dedicated and hardworking person from the Rust Belt whose life trajectory was changed through fitness and sport. That's such a big part of what we offer here, for any fitness level and interest. UFC GYM isn't about fight training. It's about self-care and following your dreams– we provide the tools and the team to help get you there."

The Grand Opening event is open to all ages and fitness levels. Guests can explore complementary classes, state of the art equipment, recovery with cryotherapy, infrared sauna, Normatec compression therapy, tanning facilities and more. The event will also feature music, food trucks, and giveaways.

ABOUT UFC GYM®

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 160 locations opened and 1,000 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. In addition to its corporate-owned clubs, UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally through the UFC GYM® or UFC FIT® model.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Piatt Companies

Piatt Companies (formerly Millcraft) is a leader in the investment, management, operations and growth of diverse and resilient businesses in Western Pennsylvania. The family-run company brings innovative ideas to life by delivering world-class projects for the Pittsburgh community. Built on a tradition of vision and excellence, Piatt Companies is committed to creating new, interesting, people-centered placemaking experiences for the region.

