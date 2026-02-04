UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev to Headline Human Development Fund's Three-City Speaking Tour Supporting Displaced Communities Worldwide

The "Faith of a Champion" tour brings inspiring message of resilience to American Muslim communities while raising critical funds for humanitarian relief

CANTON, Mich., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Development Fund (HDF), a leading humanitarian nonprofit organization, is hosting a groundbreaking partnership with UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev for the "Faith of a Champion" speaking tour. The three-city tour will bring Chimaev's powerful story of faith, perseverance, and triumph to communities across the United States while raising vital funds for HDF's humanitarian programs serving displaced populations across the world.

The tour, which will feature an innovative fight card-style format, combines inspirational storytelling with urgent humanitarian action. Khamzat Chimaev, ranked #3 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings and known for his dominant performances in the octagon and his unwavering commitment to his faith, will share his journey from refugee to world-class athlete, emphasizing the role of faith in overcoming adversity.

"Khamzat's story embodies the resilience and strength we see every day in the communities we serve," said Sheikh Abdirahman Kariye, CEO of the Human Development Fund. "He understands firsthand the struggles of displacement and the power of community support. This partnership allows us to channel that inspiration into real, tangible relief for families who need it most."

All proceeds from the "Faith of a Champion" tour will support HDF's comprehensive humanitarian programs, including:

  • Emergency relief for displaced families in crisis zones
  • Orphan care and sponsorship programs
  • Food security and nutrition initiatives
  • Medical aid and healthcare services
  • Education and community development projects

"When you've experienced hardship, you never forget where you came from," said Khamzat Chimaev. "I'm honored to partner with HDF to help families who are facing the same struggles I once faced. Faith got me through my toughest fights, and it can help these communities survive and thrive."

The tour will visit three major cities, with dates and locations to be announced. Each event will feature an intimate evening with Chimaev, combining his personal testimony with insights into his training regimen, mental preparation, and the spiritual discipline that has made him one of the most elite fighters in the sport.

For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit ilhamevents.org/event/khamzat-chimaev/.

About the Human Development Fund

The Human Development Fund is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to providing sustainable solutions to poverty and disaster recovery. With projects spanning the globe, HDF works to empower communities through education, healthcare, and economic development, driven by the core principle of helping all people in need. For more information, visit www.hdfund.org

