UFC Wrestler Bo Nickal joins Metro Exhibits as VP of Business Development

PINE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Exhibits is pleased to announce and welcome Bo Nickal as Vice President of Business Development. Bo will be responsible for developing new business opportunities and creating unique customized exhibit solutions to customer needs.

A former Big Ten Athlete of the Year, Nickal is well-known as a professional mixed martial artist. The former national NCAA champion wrestler currently competes in the UFC middleweight division. At Metro Exhibits, he joins an accomplished sales team that includes NFL alumni Lawrence Taylor and Ottis "OJ" Anderson.

Bo Nickal learned the trade show exhibit business from one of the industry's most trusted experts, Phil Zamloot, before being appointed Metro Exhibits' VP of Business Development Bo Nickal enjoys sports as a fan as well as a world-class competitor. Bo Nickal gives back to aspiring wrestlers as one of the sport's most sought-after speakers.

"Bo has an incredible attitude and the easygoing personality that we are known for. He complements Metro's reputation to create unique custom displays that set exhibitors apart on any trade show floor," said company founder and president Phil Zamloot.

"Metro Exhibits is different than everyone else out there. Having professional athletes on our sales team gives us one more edge that no one else has," Zamloot continued. "Bo, LT and OJ really know the exhibit business, and our clients love to meet and spend time with them, and learn what makes Metro their best choice.

"And from a sales perspective, who is more competitive than a world-class professional athlete?"

The three athletes will join Zamloot in the upcoming launch of the company's new video podcast later this month.

For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or visit metroexhibits.com.

About Metro Exhibits

Metro Exhibits provides the turnkey experience preferred by thousands of trade show exhibitors. We design and fabricate unique custom displays in one of our three full-service facilities around the country, for rent or purchase. Our wrap-around support includes every aspect of trade show exhibiting, including all show services, transportation, installation and dismantle and storage. Our MetroPlus division provides state-of-the-art cloud-based portal marketing inventory management, full event support, and a complete collection of promotional items.

SOURCE Metro Exhibits, LLC