UFCU and Texas State University score a touchdown for Student and Football Success

New on-campus branch and rebranded UFCU Stadium debut this Fall

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas State University and UFCU (University Federal Credit Union) announced a groundbreaking 15-year partnership today by becoming the official Credit Union of Texas State Football and improving the financial lives of the entire Bobcat community by launching a multi-faceted partnership focused on building champions on and off the field. This unique collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorships, positioning UFCU as the official credit union of Texas State University and Texas State Athletics. The partnership will rebrand Bobcat Stadium as UFCU Stadium this fall and provide a comprehensive suite of resources for the entire Texas State community.

Designed with the success of the entire campus in mind, this new, innovative, and integrated approach will provide more than 300,000 proud Bobcats--students, faculty, staff and alumni—access to financial counseling, workshops and other tools that allow them to build financial success and brighter futures.

Since 2013, UFCU has served as one of Texas State's most prominent corporate partners, providing nearly $3 million to support campus groups and initiatives, underwrite scholarships and internships, present financial workshops, and fund athletic programs.

"UFCU has dedicated itself to creating a positive impact in Central Texas and across the state since our inception 88 years ago," stated UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "The growth and prominence of Texas State University also reflect the difference they are making. Together, we will strengthen our undeniable influence as we help others achieve championship-level success. This innovative collaboration serves as yet another testament to how UFCU is reshaping the region and the state."

"Texas State is excited to take our long-time partnership with UFCU to this next level," said Texas State President Kelly Damphousse. "As Texas institutions, we share a commitment to serve our state and to increase access to opportunity, education, and growth. This announcement is just the beginning of a relationship that will benefit our students, our university, and the larger community."

An important element of the expanded partnership will be a focus on financial education and workshops for student-athletes.

"We at Texas State are ready to make a statement. We are in the midst of a tremendous run of success that has created unprecedented momentum across campus. To further that momentum, we are excited to expand our partnership with UFCU, which has chosen to invest in both Texas State Athletics and the entire university," said Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell. "We are ready to welcome Bobcat fans to UFCU Stadium and looking forward to UFCU directly supporting our student-athletes through education and resources."

"Financial success, education, and football are why we're excited about this opportunity to serve the entire Texas State community," said UFCU Executive Vice President of Member Experience, Chris Turnley. "UFCU will serve everyone—from the freshman walking onto campus for the first time to the most tenured faculty. We believe we're building a playbook to make a real impact in this community and across Texas."

Today's announcement is the latest in a long legacy of UFCU partnering with prestigious institutes of higher learning. The member-owned credit union began as a service to the University of Texas faculty and recently announced expanded relationships with UT and ACC in Austin.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 379,000 Members and approximately $4.1 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2024, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members to achieve financial success. Find more information at UFCU.org, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

