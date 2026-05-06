UFCU Celebrates 90 Years in Texas While Shaping the Future of People-First Banking

Member-owned credit union modernizes banking while strengthening personal guidance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCU (University Federal Credit Union), a leading Texas Member-owned credit union, is celebrating its 90th anniversary, marking decades of helping Texas families build financial success, achieve their goals, and navigate life's biggest financial decisions.

Founded in Austin on May 6, 1936, when 30 Members came together with $855 in deposits, UFCU has grown alongside Texas for nearly a century. With a growing presence in key Texas markets and a strong digital footprint, UFCU now serves more than 422,000 Members and manages more than $4 billion in assets.

"For 90 years, UFCU has existed for one purpose – to make a meaningful difference in people's lives," said UFCU President and CEO Michael Crowl. "We are deeply grateful for the trust our Members place in us and the opportunity to serve as a partner in their financial success."

UFCU's purpose shapes how it continues to evolve to meet Member's needs. From simplifying everyday banking to expanding access to guidance for major milestones like purchasing a vehicle or buying a home, UFCU is focused on making financial progress easier and more attainable.

"As we mark this 90-year milestone, we are proud of the impact we have made together and focused on what comes next," said Crowl. "We are evolving UFCU for the future by innovating with empathy, using technology to enhance human connection rather than replace it, and ensuring data informs decisions while our values guide them."

Alongside UFCU's 90 Years of U campaign, the credit union is marking the milestone with a Member Appreciation Day on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at all UFCU branches. The event is designed to celebrate UFCU's past, present, and future Members. Throughout May 2026, UFCU is also offering limited-time promotions, including:

$90 Refer-a-Friend bonus for qualifying Members and new accounts opened between May 1 and May 30, 2026.

No payments for 90 days on auto loans when you purchase or refinance an auto loan between May 1 and May 30, 2026.

Both promotions are subject to campaign requirements.

Looking ahead, UFCU is focused on its transformation to better serve Members in a rapidly changing environment through stronger experiences, deeper relationships, and creating lasting impact for generations to come.

About UFCU

UFCU is a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with more than 422,000 Members and $4 billion in assets. Founded in 1936, UFCU empowers financial success across Texas communities and is dedicated to building a brighter future for all through personalized Member service, innovative products, and financial education. Discover more at UFCU.org.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE UFCU