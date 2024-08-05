UFCU Launches Mobile Branch to Enhance Inclusion and Access to Financial Services

The first of its kind in Central Texas, the new UFCU Mobile Branch takes financial products, services, education, and community support to underbanked communities.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UFCU (University Federal Credit Union) kicks off its "Howdy Tour" and launches its innovative new Mobile Branch, the first of its kind in Central Texas. The UFCU Mobile Branch is focused on increasing access in traditionally underbanked communities.

A component of the company's ongoing efforts to provide access to capital, education, and resources, the UFCU Mobile Branch extends the credit union's financial products, services, and educational resources to geographical areas with limited or no banking presence, addressing critical issues of affordability and financial inclusion.

The UFCU Mobile Branch will help bridge the financial services gap for Texas' unbanked and underbanked communities, which make up an estimated 24% of Texas households, by delivering vital financial services directly to underserved areas — in the neighborhoods where they live and work.

Individuals without access to a credit union or bank are almost ten times more likely to use check cashing than banked households. The UFCU Mobile Branch enables Members to eliminate check-cashing fees while also offering ATM access, account set-up, starter and cashier's checks, instant-issue debit cards, money orders, fund transfers, loan and credit card applications, loan payments, notary services, and more. The UFCU Mobile Branch will also host educational seminars and feature bilingual staff to serve Spanish-speaking consumers.

By partnering with trusted community-minded organizations like Foundation Communities and Equidad, UFCU leverages its established relationships to gain a deeper understanding of the unique needs of the communities they serve. This collaborative approach rooted in long-term partnerships ensures that UFCU enters these areas with a genuine desire to learn, serve, and create effective solutions.

"Working with our community partners, we are committed to improving access to financial services for all Texans," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "The UFCU Mobile Branch is a significant step towards addressing the financial barriers traditionally underserved communities face. We appreciate the support and trust of our partners and the community as we embark on this important mission to ensure a thriving Texas includes all Texans."

In addition to serving underserved areas, the UFCU Mobile Branch will support numerous UFCU efforts, including disaster recovery and community engagement events like local festivals, university sporting events, and partner endeavors. This presence at community gatherings underscores UFCU's commitment to meeting its Members where they are and fostering strong relationships with their community partners.

"The UFCU Mobile Branch allows us to build relationships and establish trust within these vital communities as we expand access to financial services and promote financial education in a convenient, accessible, and welcoming environment," said Executive Vice President of Membership Chris Turnley. "We're thrilled to premiere the UFCU Mobile Branch, part of our overall effort to better serve and more deeply understand the needs of our community members."

The unveiling event for the UFCU Mobile Branch took place on Monday, August 5, 2024. It featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with UFCU executives and board members, community leaders, and elected officials, including US Representative Lloyd Doggett and Austin Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes.

For more information about the UFCU Mobile Branch and its services, please visit UFCU.org.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 384,000 Members and $4 billion in total assets, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial success. Learn more about UFCU at UFCU.org, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE UFCU