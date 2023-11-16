UFCU Named a Trusted Banking Partner for The University of Texas at Austin™ Faculty and Staff

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCU, Austin's largest locally owned financial institution, has been selected as a trusted banking partner for faculty and staff at The University of Texas at Austin™ following a competitive request for proposal (RFP). Through this designation, UT faculty and staff have more immediate access to specialized UFCU financial services, competitive loans, unique mortgage solutions, and robust financial education programs to boost financial success.

"Founded by UT faculty and staff, our past is inexplicably tied to UT. We are honored that UT continues to place great trust in UFCU as we deepen our relationship through this announcement. We understand that financial stability is a key to financial success, and through this partnership, UFCU will continue to work alongside UT to build tools to ensure each Member is prepared and equipped to focus on building a better tomorrow," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "At UFCU, our mission is always to improve the lives of our Members, and we are excited about the opportunity to do even more for the UT community in the coming years."

In 1936, UFCU was founded by UT faculty and staff when they recognized that traditional banks were not meeting their needs. Since then, UFCU has grown to serve the financial needs of UT faculty, staff, and students, and more than 371,000 Members throughout Central Texas and Galveston County. As with all Members, UFCU is committed to providing reliable financial services, which includes access to lower-cost financing for homes and cars, checking accounts with no minimum balance requirements or monthly fees, free property and casualty insurance risk assessments, no annual fee credit cards, free consultations on investment services, digital solutions, and more.

"As an organization dedicated to the welfare of our faculty and staff, we actively seek innovative partnerships to increase affordability and provide unique value to our faculty and staff," said Vice President of People and Talent Roger Cude. "We are excited by this latest partnership with UFCU, which has been a trusted financial services partner for our faculty and staff for many years. Through custom financial products and tailored financial education opportunities, UFCU is well-positioned to provide value and support to our community."

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 371,000 Members and $4.7 billion in total assets under management, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial success. More information about the UFCU can be found on the website www.ufcu.org or its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

