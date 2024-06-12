UFCU to Empower Financial Wellness in the Texas Medical Center

Austin's largest credit union will open its first Houston-area branch at UTHealth Houston

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCU (University Federal Credit Union) announced that it will open its first Houston branch later this year in the world-renowned Texas Medical Center within the UTHealth Houston building at 7000 Fannin Street.

"We look forward to serving the UTHealth Houston community, Texas Medical Center and our nearly 30,000 UFCU Members in the Houston area," said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl. "Founded by and rooted in higher education for nearly 90 years, UFCU has become one of the largest credit unions in Texas. We are proud to serve four esteemed academic health universities across the state with UTHealth Houston joining the University of Texas Medical Branch, Dell Medical School and Texas A&M Health."

UTHealth Houston is one of 61 institutions in the Texas Medical Center — the largest life sciences destination in the world.

"The impact that the Texas Medical Center continues to make is truly unparalleled. More than 7 million visitors come to this corner of Houston annually for the renowned care provided," said UFCU Executive Vice President of Member Experience Chris Turnley. "The impact of UTHealth Houston and the Texas Medical Center is central to a thriving Texas, and we are excited to provide services to strengthening the financial well-being of UTHealth Houston's 15,000 employees."

UTHealth Houston joins a distinguished roster of more than 200 schools, employers, and organizations in UFCU's field of membership. A self-described "Member-obsessed" organization, UFCU exists to provide access to affordable capital so Members can build financial success and brighter futures.

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping Members improve their lives. With more than 380,000 Members and approximately $4 billion in assets, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial success. More information about UFCU can be found on the website www.ufcu.org or its social media platforms: Facebook, X, Instagram.

SOURCE UFCU