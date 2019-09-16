UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State Endorses Joe Biden for President of the United States

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of its 35,000 members, UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State President Wendell Young IV today announced that the union has endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

"Joe Biden is invested in Pennsylvania and our surrounding states like West Virginia, Ohio and New York where UFCW 1776 KS represent members. He's invested in those members, the work they do, and the communities they live in. Joe Biden will always advocate for all workers' right to collectively bargain to secure fair wages, health care and retirement security," Young said.

"As Vice President and as a member of the U.S. Senate, Joe Biden has made rebuilding the middle class his top priority. He understands that too much of government today favors the wealthy 1% and corporations who receive tax breaks that workers can't even dream of seeing," Young added.

Young noted that workers have been left behind in the Trump administration. For the incredibly diverse membership of UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State, Trump's policies have been incredibly harmful.

"Joe is the best candidate to put power back in the worker's hands and he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump, which is the most important thing workers in our country need right now," Young said. "We look forward to working with Vice President Biden to help him secure the nomination in the coming months and to make sure he defeats Donald Trump."

