UFCW Local 1776 Members at CannTech ratify their first-ever union agreement

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at CannTech LLC voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first-ever union agreement this week. The three-year agreement includes industry leading retirement benefits, wages and LGBTQ non-discrimination language.

"We're thrilled to sign this agreement with CannTech!" UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV continued, "Medical cannabis patients will soon be able to look for the 'Union Label' on CannTech products as well as on the door of their soon to open dispensaries across the Commonwealth."

CannTech operates a clinical research medical cannabis grow facility in Warrendale, PA just north of Pittsburgh and is preparing to open five medical cannabis dispensaries throughout the state of Pennsylvania. All workers at these facilities will be represented by UFCW Local 1776.

Young added, "I'm glad that CannTech management respects worker's rights to organize and has risen to the occasion, signing this outstanding agreement and raising standards for cannabis workers in Pennsylvania. The medical cannabis industry is one of Pennsylvania's essential businesses and has seen rapid growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are proud to represent these frontline workers."

Local 1776 members at CannTech are part of the thousands of workers in the cannabis industry across the county represented by UFCW. In Pennsylvania, UFCW 1776 represents workers at Harvest (formally Franklin Labs) and Jushi (formerly Vireo).

UFCW Local 1776 is the Cannabis Union. Representing workers in the grocery, retail, food manufacturing, health care industries throughout Pennsylvania, the Ohio Valley and Hudson Valley, UFCW 1776 is proud to be a voice for the 35,000 members we represent.

SOURCE UFCW Local 1776 Keystone State