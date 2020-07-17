UFCW Local One Again Asks Tops Friendly Markets to Ban Customers Without Masks On

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today UFCW Local One have asked Tops, again, to join the dozens of retailers including Kroger, Albertson's, Walgreens and so many others to adopt a no mask, no service policy, period.

"Simply, if our members are required to wear a mask while they work, the customers they serve should also be required to wear a mask. By wearing a mask, we protect each other, it's time Tops fully protects their employees and our members." Frank DeRiso said in the letter to Tops Executive Vice President of Human Relations.

"Tops wouldn't allow a customer to come into your stores without clothes on, they would swiftly be asked to leave. We are again asking that you adopt a chain-wide No Mask, No Service Policy. Your employees will greatly appreciate it, and 99.5% of your customers will love shopping at a store that is safe. This pandemic is far from over, and now is the time to get ready for the next surge." DeRIso said.

It is time to ban customers if they refuse to wear a mask, and for those who have a medical condition to stay home and have someone shop for them, or use the store pick up option.

UFCW Local One represents 17,000 food and drug retail members, food processing, nursing home, hospital and transportation workers.

Contact Gregory Gorea 315-534-3400

[email protected]

http://ufcwone.org/

SOURCE UFCW Local One

Related Links

http://ufcwone.org/

