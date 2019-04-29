UFG Insurance Announces Winners of its 2019 Worth It Scholarship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UFG Insurance recently announced the ten students selected to receive a $2,000 scholarship as part of its Worth It distracted driving awareness program. The winners were selected based on their original essay explaining why they believe life is worth it, and distracted driving is not.

Winners were named in mid-April, and include:

Aaron Barnett, Indiana

Kaitlin Blosch, Iowa

Maddie Davolt, Missouri

Ruthie Dickson, Colorado

Liz Fontenot, Iowa

Darby Herridge, Iowa

Alyssa Marino, Texas

Isabelle Mitchell, Missouri

Madelyn Russ, Iowa

Scott Tibbetts, Iowa



The scholarship program is in its second year and was created when the Worth It program was introduced in October 2017. It is open to any high school senior or graduate who plans to enroll, or current undergraduate student who is already enrolled in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire academic year.

Mike Sheeley, UFG vice president of corporate marketing, says the company received nearly 360 submissions from students across the country.

"This is our second year awarding scholarships, and we were once again overwhelmed by the response, which tells us our Worth It message is reaching teenagers," said Sheeley. "After the success of last year's program, we revised it to increase the number of scholarships to ten, and the amount from $1,000 to $2,000 each."

Submissions for the 2020-2021 school year will be accepted beginning October 1, 2019, via the Worth It website scholarship page.

About United Fire Group, Inc.

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, UFG (Nasdaq: UFCS) is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiaries. Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, UFG is licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and is represented by approximately 1,100 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for the members of United Fire & Casualty Group. In addition to its Cedar Rapids office, UFG also operates regional offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, New Jersey and Texas. For more information, visit http://www.ufginsurance.com.

