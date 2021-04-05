UFG Insurance launches interactive Worth It infographic, honors Distracted Driving Awareness Month

"UFG is proud to have a voice in the important dialog against distracted driving with its Worth It campaign," explains Worth It liaison and UFG Community Relations Coordinator Katie Jensen. "Since 2017, Worth It has been working to educate the public about the completely preventable habits that can prove deadly behind the wheel."

The company has also launched a new interactive infographic on its Worth It website, ufgworthit.com, just in time for Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The quick interactive game allows a player to help cartoon driver Bill make the best choices to arrive safely at home. Each decision comes with an enlightening fact about distraction-free driving.

"Bill faces the same choices we all make when we get in the driver's seat," says Jensen. "Put the phone away or don't; answer the text or wait; eat the snack now or later — all of these distracting choices present themselves at some point to any driver. The safest thing we can do is make the right decision in that moment, because no distraction is worth the crash that could result."

All are invited to take a drive with Bill and then join the more than 6,500 people who have taken the Worth It pledge to drive distraction-free. More information about UFG's Worth It campaign against distracted driving, including the focused-driving pledge, is available at ufgworthit.com.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG,Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit ufginsurance.com.

