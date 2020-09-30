UFG Insurance recognizes distracted driving awareness with uplighting, Worth It presentation

"The National Safety Council typically brings awareness to the all-too-real problem of distracted driving during April," explains Worth It liaison and UFG Community Relations Coordinator Katie Jensen. "But, since most of the country was staying home last April due to COVID, the council decided to move this year's awareness activities to October. UFG is here to play a part in that important dialog."

With more people slowly getting back on the roads, saddled with pandemic worries and stressors from natural disasters, it's a crucial time to advocate for focused driving habits.

"The red hue within the Worth It logo not only symbolizes the danger sparked by taking your attention off the road," Jensen explains, "but it also serves as a serious reminder of the fragility of life."

Red lights will illuminate the building all month except for Oct. 10 (Mental Health Awareness Day), Oct. 11 (breast cancer awareness) and Halloween from Oct. 30-31.

In addition to uplighting, UFG will offer its popular Worth It distracted driving awareness presentation to the public, virtually, at noon CT on Thursday, Oct. 22. All are welcome and the session is free of charge.

"Shawn O'Brien, a UFG employee, had a life-changing experience involving a driver who reached for a ringing cell phone — a decision that proved deadly," Jensen says. "Shawn has made it a priority to educate as many people as he can about the consequences of driving distracted."

O'Brien will lead the Oct. 22 virtual learning session, which includes startling facts, eye-opening activities and a powerful overview of his own completely preventable and heartbreaking encounter with a distracted driver. The session will also include an invitation for attendees to take the Worth It focused-driving pledge, always available for anyone to take at ufgworthit.com.

Those interested in joining the virtual Worth It session can email [email protected] with "October 22 presentation" in the subject line for access information.

About UFG

Founded in 1946 as United Fire & Casualty Company, United Fire Group, Inc. (UFG,Nasdaq: UFCS), through its insurance company subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance. Through our subsidiaries, we are licensed as a property and casualty insurer in 46 states, plus the District of Columbia, and we are represented by approximately 1,000 independent agencies. A.M. Best Company assigns a rating of "A" (Excellent) for members of the United Fire & Casualty Group. For more information about UFG visit www.ufginsurance.com.

Contact: Casey Prince

Assistant Vice President &

Marketing Communications Manager

UFG Corporate Communications

319-399-5622 (w), 319-360-5578 (c)

[email protected]

SOURCE UFG Insurance