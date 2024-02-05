UFI and PARAMETA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Blockchain Solutions for Real-World Assets

News provided by

UFI Pte. Ltd.

05 Feb, 2024, 19:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UFI, a renowned fintech firm operating in the blockchain industry, and PARAMETA, a leading blockchain software solution provider in Korea, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the world of blockchain technology.

Continue Reading
UFI and PARAMETA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Blockchain Solutions for Real-World Assets
UFI and PARAMETA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Blockchain Solutions for Real-World Assets

UFI's product lineup consists of B2B liquidity provision, crypto reward-earning GROW app, and quantitative trading and research.  The GROW app operates globally, with customers in over 150 countries since 2021.  As a web3-enabler, PARAMETA provides core blockchain products that encompass wallets, NFTs, and Layer 1 blockchain solutions.

UFI and PARAMETA will pool their resources and expertise to create cutting-edge products and services designed to bridge the gap between traditional assets and blockchain technology.

Parameta, with its proven technical proficiency, will play a pivotal role in developing software solutions tailored to asset tokenization use cases. UFI, renowned for its product management acumen and global customer acquisition strategies, will leverage its experience to ensure the success and adoption of these groundbreaking solutions on a global scale.

"We are excited about this partnership with PARAMETA," said Sean Kim, CEO at UFI. "Together, we are very well-positioned to create products and services that will reshape the way we interact with real-world assets.  There are so many benefits to bringing assets on-chain, and the industry is just getting started."

PARAMETA shares the sentiment, with JH Kim, PARAMETA's CEO, stating, "This partnership represents a major milestone in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology. We look forward to working closely with UFI's team to deliver game-changing products that can reach many users around the world."

About UFI

Singapore-based UFI operates businesses in the crypto and fintech space, using its deep expertise in quantitative trading and blockchain development.  GROW, a leading global platform that offers top-notch reward rates for clients to safely grow their crypto assets, is operated by UFI.  Please visit the UFI website at www.ufi.group or www.grow3.io for additional information.

About PARAMETA

Seoul-based PARAMETA is a market-leading developer of blockchain IT solutions that improve the quality of everyday life through transparent and trustworthy technologies for businesses and institutions.  Additional information and details on PARAMETA can be found by visiting https://www.parametacorp.com/en/.

For media inquiries please contact [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328475/image__UFI_X_PARAMETA.jpg

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.