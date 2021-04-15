UfiSpace Releases Full Range of Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways for the Next Gen. Transport Network

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UfiSpace, the leading provider of open disaggregated networking solutions, announced today the launch of their new disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSG) for the most comprehensive offering in the industry thus far. UfiSpace's DCSG family enables a next-generation 5G backhaul network for service providers with low to high capacity options to meet a variety of applications.

"We are excited to expand our DCSG solutions, which will support more deployment scenarios and provide better economies of scale for our customers," said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. "By offering the most extensive selection of DCSGs, UfiSpace will be able to provide our customers with more options for flexible deployments and lowering total cost of ownership."

New additions include the S9501-28SMT and S9501-18SMT utilizing Broadcom's Qumran-UX chip. This enables UfiSpace's DCSGs to be applied in lower capacity scenarios supporting 100M to 10GE port speeds while consuming less power, making them also suitable for rural deployments.

"We are pleased to see such an extensive product portfolio featuring our Qumran-UX chips. UfiSpace's wide-range of solutions empowers more disaggregation options than ever before for carriers and service providers alike. Once again, our collaboration with UfiSpace has been a fruitful experience, bringing leading-edge platform solutions to the industry." – Wei-Ai Tai, Director of Business Development, Core Switching Group, Broadcom

The aforementioned models complement UfiSpace's higher capacity DCSGs, S9500-30XS and S9500-22XST, which supports 100G backhauls and have been deployed in major carrier networks around the world.

"UfiSpace's DCSG has already enabled us to begin our next generation 5G network into urban areas of Taiwan. We are excited to see so many new options for disaggregated backhaul, giving us even more flexibility in our future 5G rollout." – Mr. JM Chien, VP of Engineering service Division, Asia Pacific Telecom

UfiSpace's DCSG product family will be contributed to both the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) and Open Compute Project (OCP). As a major innovator within the open networking ecosystem, UfiSpace is collaborating with world-renowned software vendors to integrate their solutions with their DCSG platforms.

"UfiSpace shows great dedication to the open disaggregated community with their regular contributions based on TIP's DCSG requirements. We welcome such innovation, and we are happy to see our community members now having more flexibility than ever to adopt open and disaggregated network solutions available in TIP Exchange," commented Luis Martin Garcia, Network Technologies Manager at Facebook and co-chair of the DCSG group at TIP

"UfiSpace recognizes the importance of working within open communities and they have demonstrated their commitment through design contributions to the Open Compute Project (OCP). UfiSpace is a strong OCP Solution Provider with several OCP Accepted™ solutions in market with more to come. I'm excited to see the team at UfiSpace continue to accelerate open networking across the data center and edge." - Steve Helvie, VP of Channel for the Open Compute Project (OCP)

"With UfiSpace's multiple entry-level options, combined with IP Infusion's full-featured network operating system, customers will be able to use DCSG for a variety of services including lower capacity applications. Now service providers have more options to develop their networks at lower costs with the flexibility of network disaggregation." – Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion

"Our Ensemble Activator is the market's most versatile network operating system for DCSGs. When combined with UfiSpace's carrier-grade disaggregated white box and network cloud solutions, it offers customers unprecedented levels of freedom and agility," James Buchanan, GM of Edge Cloud, ADVA. "UfiSpace shares our focus on the value of disaggregation and open networking. Its new line of DCSG technologies provides a clear route to the cost-effective mass rollout of 5G services."

With the extended DCSG product family offering economic options, UfiSpace hopes to offer open disaggregated solutions to an even wider range of service providers.



About UfiSpace

UfiSpace is a leading provider for end-to-end 5G networking solutions for telecommunication companies, cloud service providers and data centers. Through passion, dedication, and engineering excellence, our innovative 5G technologies has led to worldwide deployments of our disaggregated cell site gateway routers (DCSG) and the world's first Distributed Disaggregated Chassis (DDC) routing system. With a vertically integrating supply chain, we deliver high quality and cost-effective open networking solutions with the goal of accelerating industry growth and lowering the costs of 5G deployments for our customers. Additional information about UfiSpace and our solutions can be found at www.ufispace.com.

