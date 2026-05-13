UFOFLEET Acquires FleetMaster from Cox Automotive, Accelerating AI-Powered Modernisation of Fleet and Mobility Sector

Transaction brings UFOFLEET's intelligent enterprise OS for mobility solutions, fleet management and contract management to new verticals and market leaders across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

LUXEMBOURG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UFODRIVE Group, parent company of UFOFLEET, announces the acquisition of FleetMaster from Cox Automotive, world's largest automotive services and technology provider.

This deal accelerates UFOFLEET's mission to reshape the $500bn fleet and mobility market. UFOFLEET will equip and scale FleetMaster's established platform for rental, leasing and retail, with intelligent infrastructure that has transformed leaders like Hertz and Merchants Fleet.

"The industry is at an inflection point. UFOFLEET customers define the future of fleet and mobility," said Aidan McClean, CEO. "After passing 1 million users and smashing every KPI since launch in 2023, we looked for partners and targets to accelerate our mission to transform the industry and drive opportunities that otherwise take years. FleetMaster is an exceptional 1st acquisition that doubles our footprint and brings UFOFLEET's intelligence to new industry leaders."

Paul Humphreys, Managing Director for Retail at Cox Automotive Europe said: "This acquisition is an exciting opportunity to build on FleetMaster's success with a game changing platform. Working with UFOFLEET over the last year, it became clear that this was the path to ensuring excellence and evolution for our customers."

Frost & Sullivan recognised UFOFLEET as Innovation Leader in Mobility & Automotive Tech 2025 and this year Hitachi awarded them Overall Winner of the 2026 Hitachi Global Mobility Challenge.

About UFOFLEET

UFOFLEET is the intelligent Operating System used by the world's leading fleet management and mobility solutions companies. Born from UFODRIVE and launched in October 2023, it is the fastest growing platform in the market serving a million users in 18 countries. Transforming customer and asset lifetime value from leasing to last mile logistics. Investors include Hertz, BNP Paribas, European Investment Fund, Aioi Nissay Dowa Japan, Certares, and Knighthead. Overall Winner: Hitachi Global Mobility Challenge 2026. Frost & Sullivan Leader in Automotive and Mobility Tech 2025. GlobalData Shortlist - Best Tech Platform, Best Digital Innovation & Best CX 2025. EU Business News Automotive Innovation Platform 2025.

About FleetMaster

FleetMaster – previously a Cox Automotive product – optimises rental, leasing and dealer operations with award-winning, cloud-native software solutions. Founded in 2011, FleetMaster powers innovators and leaders across Europe & the Americas.

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