Ugam Announces Second Annual Customer Summit: "Actionable Analytics for Transformative Growth"

The event will feature keynote sessions, presentations and roundtables, during which participants will learn how industry practitioners have operationalized data-driven decisions to drive impact. They will hear from a number of leading experts on the ways major organizations are deploying analytics and on the future of analytics. The event will also host Forrester Research Principal Analyst Brandon Purcell, who will be speaking on "Applied AI - Early Successes, Failures and Emerging Best Practices."

"There is a lot of talk around data and analytics. However, many organizations are struggling with leveraging it successfully. The Ugam Customer Summit will focus on how companies are deploying analytics to improve business performance," said Sunil Mirani, Ugam CEO. "It will bring together some of the top minds in retail and manufacturing to network, learn about other success stories, discuss challenges and leave with practical applications that can meaningfully transform and grow their companies."

