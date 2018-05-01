Ugam to Deliver B2B Online 2018 Keynote on Enhancing Customer Experience With Data & Analytics

B2B Online is the leading digital marketing conference for manufacturers and distributors. Kittur's and Sauers' keynote session, titled "Enhancing Customer Experience with Data and Analytics," will discuss how distributors can use data and analytics to improve customer experience and overall business performance. The session will headline day two of the conference, which is themed "Engagement & Customer Experience Optimization."

"B2B companies are increasingly expected to deliver a B2C commerce experience," said Kittur. "This has resulted in many B2B companies making decisions with under-leveraged insights. During our speaking session, we will discuss how we deployed various algorithms to provide accurate and timely insights that helped improve customer experience."

The Keynote session will take place on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 11:15-11:35 a.m. CT.

To learn more, visit Ugam at B2B Online (booth No. 203) or contact Ugam.

About Ugam

Ugam is a global leader in data and analytics that helps retailers, brands and market research firms transform big data into valuable insights. The company's unique managed services offering combines a proprietary big data technology platform with deep domain knowledge and analytics expertise to empower clients to make decisions that improve their business. For retailers, online marketplaces and brands, Ugam supports better merchandising, marketing and channel management decisions through the use of analytics. For market research firms and insight-based consultancies, Ugam offers a portfolio of solutions, including end-to-end research operations, technology transitioning support, and data warehousing, visualization and reporting that enables them to better serve their clients. Five of the top 10 U.S. retailers, four of the leading Australian retailers, many of the world's largest brands and online marketplaces, and 13 of the top 25 market research firms work with Ugam because of its ability to deliver high-quality insights with unmatched customer experience. Visit us at ugamsolutions.com, follow us on Twitter @ugam, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc. is a leading national distributor of workplace items, with 2017 net sales of $5.0 billion. The company provides access to a broad assortment of over 170,000 items, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, cut sheet paper products, automotive products and office furniture. Essendant serves a diverse group of customers, including independent resellers, national resellers and e-commerce businesses. The Company's network of distribution centers enables the Company to ship most products overnight to more than ninety percent of the U.S.

For more information, visit www.Essendant.com

About B2B Online

B2B Online is the top digital and e-commerce conference for manufacturers and distributors. The event is designed to give digital marketers a high-impact platform to discuss some of the largest developments in technology as well as the tips and tools they need to transform their online strategy.

