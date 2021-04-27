Ugam to Deliver Keynote on Centralizing Analytics for Innovation and Growth at B2B Online Connect 2021

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ugam , a leading analytics and technology services company, today announced that the Sr. Director, Data & Analytics at Central Garden & Pet, Jimmi Rai, and Asst. Vice President, Sales & Account Management, Pallav Neeraj, will deliver a keynote session at B2B Online Connect 2021. The virtual conference will take place on April 27-28, 2021.

B2B Online, a leading digital and eCommerce conference for manufacturers and distributors, is an invite-only 2-day prestigious event. It is an interactive platform that provides attendees with the best practices, timely perspectives, and creative takeaways for the top challenges and opportunities facing B2B eCommerce.

On Day 2 of the conference, Jimmi Rai and Pallav Neeraj will co-deliver a keynote session at 12:45 PM ET under the overarching theme "Digital Innovation for Customer Centricity". Their session titled "Centralized Analytics, The Foundation for Innovation and Growth", will deep dive into the aspects of a centralized analytics model, roadmap for analytics maturity as well as key takeaways from Central Garden & Pet's journey.

"Businesses are constantly looking to drive innovation and growth, and especially now, with the pandemic disrupting the business sector. However, they often lack the foundation that enables data-driven, agile decision-making," said Jimmi Rai. "Through centralized analytics, manufactures and distributors can apply methods and processes to enable better decisions and drive impact across various business functions."

"We have been a part of B2B Online for many years as it is a great platform to understand industry needs, network and exchange ideas. Forums like this are crucial today given the rapid evolution of businesses. We are happy to be a part of this platform and help manufacturers and distributors with our analytics and technology services," says Mihir Kittur, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Ugam, a Merkle company.

To learn more, visit B2B Online Connect 2021.

About Ugam

Ugam, a Merkle company, is a leading analytics and technology services company. We help large corporations drive better decisions and performance. Our customer-centric approach delivers impactful business results by leveraging data, technology, and expertise. With 2400+ people spread across locations worldwide, we successfully deploy our services and aptly leverage AI for scale. Thus, we create success stories across industries like Retail & Consumer Brands, High Tech, BFSI, Distribution, and Market Research & Consulting. Over the past 20 years, Ugam has been recognized by several firms including Forrester and Gartner and was recently named the No.1 data science company in India by Analytics Insight.



About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With 2020 net sales of $2.7 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to help lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 6,300 employees across North America and Europe.

About B2B Online

B2B Online Connect is an interactive, senior-level platform that provides you with best practices, timely perspectives, and creative takeaways for the top challenges and opportunities facing B2B eCommerce. Ranging from the importance of a CX agenda, account-based marketing, SKU strategies, B2B payment options, and much more.

Contact

Sneha Shahu

[email protected]





SOURCE Ugam